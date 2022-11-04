Edtech firm Byju’s has roped in Lionel Messi as its global brand ambassador for its new social initiative, Education for All. Messi will be the brand’s first global brand ambassador and he will now be promoting equitable education. Also Read - Byju’s CEO apologises to employees for firing due to 'adverse macroeconomic conditions'

The Edtech company has announced its new social initiative – Education for All – that’s aimed at promoting the cause of equitable education. Education for All or EFA is the brand’s not-for-profit and social impact division that’s serving 5.5 million children all over the country. Also Read - Byju's allegedly shuts Kerala office, forces employees to resign

Under this social initiative, the company has roped Lionel Messi as its global brand ambassador. Messi, who plays for Paris Saint-German and captains the Argentinian football team has signed an agreement to promote Byju’s cause of equitable education. Also Read - BYJU'S raises $250 million from its existing investors, plans to aim at 500 tuition centres across India

“This association with one of the world’s most popular sportspersons is in sync with the expanding global footprint of BYJU’S and its commitment to make education accessible, equitable, and affordable for all,” stated the company.

This partnership makes sense as Byju’s is looking to set its footprint in the global market and Messi has a huge fan following. Football has billions of fans worldwide and there are nearly half a billion followers of Messi on social media.

Byju’s was the official sponsor for the FIFA World Cup 2022 that was held in Qatar last month. Now Messi being Byju’s global brand ambassador, the reach of the company will indeed expand outside India.

In related news, the edtech firm fired 2,500 employees due to adverse macroeconomic conditions, as revealed by the CEO Byju Raveendran. It makes for 5 percent of the total workforce.

The CEO also wrote an email to these employees apologizing for the same. “I am truly sorry to those who will have to leave BYJU’s. You are not just a name to me. You are not just five percent of my company. You are five percent of me,” the apology email stated.

You can read the full email here.