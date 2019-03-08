comscore
  • Cable TV Channels are coming soon to media streaming services in India starting with Amazon: Report
Cable TV Channels are coming soon to media streaming services in India starting with Amazon: Report

Amazon currently offers users in a number of markets to subscribe to traditional TV channels including HBO, CBS, Showtime, Starz, and more.

  • Published: March 8, 2019 5:22 PM IST
Cable TV channels and online streaming services are two distinct entertainment services that are fighting for dominance in parts of urban metropolitan India. According to new information online, it looks like one of the top streaming players in the Indian market, Amazon with its Amazon Prime Video will soon mix and match TV channels with its streaming service. This means that the company is bringing cable TV channels to its Amazon Prime Video service. According to the report, this is not a new feature and Amazon is already offering this service in the United States, UK, Japan, and more.

According to a report by The Hindu Bussiness Line, the company is planning to bring the service to the Indian market soon. There are no details about the exact timeline of the service though it is possible that we could see the service roll out in the coming months. This will make it easier for people to move away from the traditional TV cable services in favor of full cable service. The report noted that Amazon currently offers users in a number of markets to subscribe to traditional TV channels including HBO, CBS, Showtime, Starz, and more.

Talking about the revenue system, users end up paying the subscription fee to Amazon which in turn sends it directly to cable channel or satellite provider. As part of this system, the TV channel is added to the Amazon Prime Video for users. Head of International Originals for Prime Video, James Farrel states that the service “has done really well.” adding that it is “coming to India soon”.

According to the report, users with Amazon Prime Video need to have a Prime subscription to get this feature. As part of the features, users get the option to choose the TV channel of their choice and can subscribe to the options individually. This subscription system is in line with the new TRAI framework as it provides users with a number of options. However, we are not sure how the framework would work in regards to streaming services.

  • Published Date: March 8, 2019 5:22 PM IST

