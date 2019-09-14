comscore CAIT seeks ban on festive season sales by Flipkart, Amazon
  • Home
  • News
  • CAIT seeks ban on festive season sales by Flipkart, Amazon and other e-commerce players
News

CAIT seeks ban on festive season sales by Flipkart, Amazon and other e-commerce players

News

CAIT has urged the government to ban discounts that e-commerce firms like Flipkart and Amazon offer during festival season sales.

  • Published: September 14, 2019 5:08 PM IST

Traders’ body CAIT has urged the government to ban discounts that e-commerce firms like Flipkart and Amazon offer during festival season sales. Traders’ body CAIT wants to ban the same as it violates FDI norms. In a letter to commerce and industry minister, Piyush Goyal, CAIT said festival sales and deep discounts being offered by these companies are against the mandate for foreign direct investment policy.

“…we request you to please immediately look into the matter and stop these Companies for organizing any festival sales or other sales having an element of predatory pricing or deep discounting,” the CAIT said in its letter to the minister. The letter also includes the names of Flipkart and Amazon.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starts September 29: Top deals expected and key offers to know

Also Read

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starts September 29: Top deals expected and key offers to know

The traders’ body also provided “substantial evidence” of e-commerce portals indulging into predatory pricing and deep discounting. Since they are openly flouting FDI norms, it said, a “blanket ban” on festival sales should be ordered. Moreover, the trader’s body wants to how these e-commerce giants are flouting FDI norms, following which the body wants the government to investigate the matter.

When contacted, Amazon India spokesperson said “Our marketplace provides this opportunity to more than five lakh sellers. A majority of whom are small businesses, women entrepreneurs, startups, weavers and artisans as well as emerging brands to offer their products to customers across India.” “As an e-commerce platform, we are boosting economic activity in India, supporting local manufacturing, Indian handicrafts and creating lakhs of new jobs in line with the vision of Hon’ble PM Modi,” Flipkart said.

Flipkart Realme Days sale last day: Check offers on Realme 5, Realme 3 Pro, Realme X and more

Also Read

Flipkart Realme Days sale last day: Check offers on Realme 5, Realme 3 Pro, Realme X and more

Besides, Flipkart recently announced that its Big Billion Days sale will kick off from September 29 to October 4. The sale starts from midnight of September 29 and Flipkart Plus members get four-hour early access to all the deals. The six-day event will see 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank debit and credit cards and ICICI Bank credit cards. The Walmart-owned e-commerce platform says the sale will see lakhs of sellers, artisans and brands from the country.

The Big Billion Days sale will see categories open to consumers on different days. Deals and offers on mobiles and electronic devices and accessories will open to consumers on September 30. Other categories like TVs and Appliances, Fashion, Home and Furniture, Smart Devices and more will open on September 29. Flipkart claims that it has more than doubled the number of pincodes where it offers pick-up capabilities to sellers. It has also added 30,000 kiranas to its network to handhold customers through online purchase journey.

With inputs from PTI

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 14, 2019 5:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

CAIT seeks ban on festive season sales by Flipkart, Amazon and other e-commerce players
News
CAIT seeks ban on festive season sales by Flipkart, Amazon and other e-commerce players
Flipkart Realme Days sale last day: Check offers on Realme 5, Realme 3 Pro, Realme X and more

Deals

Flipkart Realme Days sale last day: Check offers on Realme 5, Realme 3 Pro, Realme X and more

Lenovo Carme smartwatch with color display, IP68 rating launched in India

News

Lenovo Carme smartwatch with color display, IP68 rating launched in India

Realme Buds Wireless Review

Review

Realme Buds Wireless Review

Microsoft releases a new Windows 10 update

News

Microsoft releases a new Windows 10 update

Most Popular

Realme Buds Wireless Review

Realme XT First Impressions and Hands-on

Vivo Z1x Review

Huami Amazfit GTR 47.2mm Review

Oppo A9 2020 First Impressions

CAIT seeks ban on festive season sales by Flipkart, Amazon and other e-commerce players

Lenovo Carme smartwatch with color display, IP68 rating launched in India

Microsoft releases a new Windows 10 update

Vivo NEX 3 with 99.6% screen-to-body ratio launching on September 16

Xiaomi captured 46% of Indian online smartphone market in Q2 2019: Report

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

CAIT seeks ban on festive season sales by Flipkart, Amazon and other e-commerce players

News

CAIT seeks ban on festive season sales by Flipkart, Amazon and other e-commerce players
Flipkart Realme Days sale last day: Check offers on Realme 5, Realme 3 Pro, Realme X and more

Deals

Flipkart Realme Days sale last day: Check offers on Realme 5, Realme 3 Pro, Realme X and more
Lenovo Carme smartwatch with color display, IP68 rating launched in India

News

Lenovo Carme smartwatch with color display, IP68 rating launched in India
Vivo Z1x next sale again tonight at 8PM: Price in India, offers, features, full specifications

News

Vivo Z1x next sale again tonight at 8PM: Price in India, offers, features, full specifications
Realme XT first sale on September 16

News

Realme XT first sale on September 16

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 8 Pro भारत में MediaTek Helio G90T चिपसेट के साथ लॉन्च होगा

Flipkart Realme Days sale : आखिरी दिन आज, Realme X, और Realme 5 समेत दूसरे स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही हैं शानदार डील्स

Lenovo Carme स्मार्टवॉच भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Realme XT 730G गेमिंग सेंट्रिक स्मार्टफोन भारत में दिसंबर में होगा लॉन्च

Realme XT Sale : भारत में 16 सितंबर को पहली बार सेल पर आएगा Realme XT, जानें सेल डिटेल्स


News

CAIT seeks ban on festive season sales by Flipkart, Amazon and other e-commerce players
News
CAIT seeks ban on festive season sales by Flipkart, Amazon and other e-commerce players
Lenovo Carme smartwatch with color display, IP68 rating launched in India

News

Lenovo Carme smartwatch with color display, IP68 rating launched in India
Microsoft releases a new Windows 10 update

News

Microsoft releases a new Windows 10 update
Vivo NEX 3 with 99.6% screen-to-body ratio launching on September 16

News

Vivo NEX 3 with 99.6% screen-to-body ratio launching on September 16
Xiaomi captured 46% of Indian online smartphone market in Q2 2019: Report

News

Xiaomi captured 46% of Indian online smartphone market in Q2 2019: Report