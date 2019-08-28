comscore CamScanner removed from Play Store after it was found carrying malware
  • Home
  • News
  • CamScanner removed from Google Play Store after it was found carrying malware
News

CamScanner removed from Google Play Store after it was found carrying malware

News

CamScanner started as a legitimate application and it had no malicious intentions. The app used ads for monetization but developers seem to slipped malware.

  • Published: August 28, 2019 4:25 PM IST
CamScanner app main

CamScanner, an app downloaded by more than 100 million people, has been removed by Google. The application was recently found as a front for distributing malware on smart devices. Now, the search giant is getting rid of the app from Play Store. Security researchers from Kaspersky Lab revealed in its recent vulnerability report that Camscanner has been carrying malware. The app is a popular photo-scanning app that allows users to create PDF and has OCR capabilities.

The app has been found containing a malware module identified as ‘Trojan-Dropper.AndroidOS.Necro.n’ by Kaspersky Lab. This particular malware has been previously spotted in few apps that came pre-installed on some Chinese smartphones. The malware has been found only on the Android version of CamScanner app. It seems that the iOS version, which is still available, is not infected in any way. The researchers also note that the app is called by different names such as Phone PDF Creator and CamScanner-Scanner.

Google removes 27 Android apps that made users download a fake Play Store

Also Read

Google removes 27 Android apps that made users download a fake Play Store

CamScanner’s removal from the Play Store highlights Google’s inability to keep malware-ridden apps away from Android users. In the past few months alone, the company has removed a number of apps. However, it has done so after it was highlighted by a security research firm. Check Point Software Technologies recently showed how Agent Smith malware affected over 25 million Android devices. It showed that 15 million of those devices were affected in India.

Google Play Store is usually considered the safest way to download applications. However, the recent events have proved that it is not 100 percent safe, after all. “The problem is that even such a powerful company as Google can’t thoroughly check millions of apps,” researchers said in a statement. “Keep in mind that most of the apps are updated regularly, so Google Play moderators’ jobs are never done.”

Google removes 85 apps and games from Play Store because of adware problem

Also Read

Google removes 85 apps and games from Play Store because of adware problem

CamScanner like most other applications started as a legitimate app on the Play Store. It had no malicious intentions and used ads for monetization. It also allowed in-app purchases and its strategy seems to have changed. “The recent versions of the app shipped with an advertising library containing a malicious module,” Kaspersky observed in its blog.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 28, 2019 4:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple to open its first store in Mumbai, to invest Rs 1,000 crore in retail in India: Report
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio smart hybrid set-top-box first look is here
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z now available on pre-order in India
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2 series launched in India

Editor's Pick

Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch
News
Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch
Stranger Things 3: The Game is now out on Android and iOS

Gaming

Stranger Things 3: The Game is now out on Android and iOS

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

News

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

News

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

News

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2 First Impressions

Realme XT First Impressions

Realme 5 Review

Black Shark 10,000mAh power bank launched: Price and other details

Paytm Cashback: Here is how you can get up to Rs 2,100

Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Remove CamScanner from your smartphone now as it contains malware

News

Remove CamScanner from your smartphone now as it contains malware
CamScanner removed from Play Store after it was found carrying malware

News

CamScanner removed from Play Store after it was found carrying malware
Google Play awarding Rs 75 PUBG Mobile credit on Rs 350 UC purchase

Gaming

Google Play awarding Rs 75 PUBG Mobile credit on Rs 350 UC purchase
Google removes 27 Android apps that made users download a fake Play Store

News

Google removes 27 Android apps that made users download a fake Play Store
TikTok becomes the top downloaded social media app on App Store in July

News

TikTok becomes the top downloaded social media app on App Store in July

हिंदी समाचार

गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन कंपनी Black Shark ने 10,000mAh वाला पावर बैंक किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Realme 5 Pro स्मार्टफोन 4 सितंबर को सेल पर आएगा

Amazon Fab Phones Fest का आज आखिरी दिन, Xiaomi Mi A3, Galaxy M30 समेत इन सभी स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है बेहतरीन डील्स

Infinity by Harman : हरमन ने भारत में लॉन्च किया नया लाइफस्टायल ऑडियो ब्रांड Infinity

Nokia 2.1 को मिलने लगा अगस्त सिक्योरिटी अपडेट, पहले से बदल जाएगा स्मार्टफोन चलाने का एक्सपीरिएंस


News

Black Shark 10,000mAh power bank launched: Price and other details
News
Black Shark 10,000mAh power bank launched: Price and other details
Paytm Cashback: Here is how you can get up to Rs 2,100

News

Paytm Cashback: Here is how you can get up to Rs 2,100
Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch

News

Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch
Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

News

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India
Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

News

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google