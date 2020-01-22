Canon EOS 1DX Mark III launched in India

Camera giant Canon has just launched its latest DSLR camera, the Canon EOS 1DX Mark III in the Indian market. The company shared the details of the new camera at a launch event here in Delhi. As part of the launch, the company shared the specifications, pricing, and availability details of the camera. Taking a look at the specifications sheet, it looks like this is the ultimate camera for photography professionals. The company seems to have made changes and improvements aimed both at photographers as well as video professionals. Canon seems ready to take on the likes of Sony, and Nikon with its EOS 1DX Mark III.

Canon EOS 1DX Mark III pricing, specifications, and availability

According to the announcement, Canon has priced the EOS 1DX Mark III at Rs 575,995 for the body. It also comes with a 512GB CF Express Card along with a card reader. Interested buyers can head to retail stores across India to buy the camera starting from mid-February. Moving to the specifications of the camera, the Canon EOS 1DX Mark III is powered by the latest Digic X imaging processor. It is a full-frame camera with a CMOS sensor with a 20.1-megapixel resolution. The camera supports an ISO range of up to 102,400.

1DX Mark III allows for up to 20FPS capture speed in LiveView mode and 16FPS capture speed in regular mode. Users can also capture 4K video at 60FPS with the option to shoot FHD video at 120FPS. Similar to other Canon cameras, this one also comes with Dual Pixel autofocus. The company has also added the ability to detect eyes, face, and head. Beyond this, we also get eye autofocus as seen in Sony and Nikon camera.

Other features include Dual CF Express card slots, Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth. Canon EOS 1DX Mark III also comes with the ability to record 5.5k raw 12-bit RAW video internally. The company has also added support for HDR PQ HEIF 10-bit for images. The company allows for 191 autofocus points for impressive autofocus. It also comes with a new high-quality low-pass filter and improved digital lens optimizer. EOS 1DX Mark III is made using Magnesium Alloy material with weather sealing and durability of up to 500,000 cycles.