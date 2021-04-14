comscore Canon announces EOS R3 pro mirrorless camera in the works
  Canon EOS R3 Pro high-end mirrorless camera announced, first camera to use 35mm sensor
Canon EOS R3 Pro high-end mirrorless camera announced, first camera to use 35mm sensor

Canon's upcoming camera will be positioned above the current EOS R5 which is the company's flagship and will come with a robust design.

Canon India has announced that the company is currently developing the new EOS R3 full-frame mirrorless camera which will feature a new 35mm full-frame, backlit, CMOS sensor and a DIGIC X image processor. The R3 is still in development and not a lot of details are out about the camera. However, it is certain that the upcoming camera will be positioned above the current EOS R5 which is the company’s flagship. Also Read - Is the Canon M50 Mark II a worthy upgrade for your vlogging and photography needs?

In terms of the design, the Canon R3 looks similar to the Nikon Z9 with a bulky design and a built-in vertical grip for shooting in both portrait and landscape orientations. The body design has been kept similar to the 1D X Mark III and falls in the flagship category of cameras. The new R3 is also water/dust resistant. Also Read - Top 5 DSLRs for beginners: Nikon D5600, Canon EOS 200D, Sony Alpha A68 and more

The company says that the R3 will be the first camera to use a 35mm full-frame stacked sensor bundled with back illumination. The electronic shutter and its image processing capabilities will allow you to shoot high-definition videos at 30fps with autofocus and auto exposure tracking. It also significantly reduces image warping, a common challenge with electronic shutters, and is also capable of capturing moving subjects with reduced noise in such low-light environments as indoor areas or nighttime scenes. Also Read - Canon India senior executive, C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, coronavirus, more

It is also the Canon‘s first camera to come with eye-control autofocus and also comes with a deep-learning algorithm that can help with face detection and also separate human subjects from others. This feature can come in handy for people who shoot in challenging situations like sports photography.

The new viewfinder is an electronic one and users will be able to connect the camera with a computer and transfer files using Canon’s Mobile File Transfer 3 that was announced alongside the EOS R3.

Currently, it is not confirmed when the company will be launched the EOS R3 in the market nor has it talked about the official specifications of the digital camera.

  Published Date: April 14, 2021 3:07 PM IST

