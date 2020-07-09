Camera and imaging giant Canon has just launched its latest flagship mirrorless camera systems, the Canon EOS R5 and R6. As part of the launch, the company shared the specifications around both the cameras along with pricing and availability. Looking at the specifications for both the camera systems, it is clear that the EOS R5 is the top-of-the-line offering. This launch comes almost two years after the company launched its first full-frame mirrorless camera, the EOS R in 2018. Let’s check out all the details regarding the Canon EOS R5 and the R6 here. Also Read - Nikon online photography classes are free for a limited time

Canon EOS R5 and R6 cameras launched in India; availability details

The company revealed that the devices will go on sale on Canon stores and other authorized sellers from August. Canon has priced the EOS R5 at Rs 3,39,995 and R6 at Rs 2,15,995. Interested buyers can head to the Canon India website now to pre-order the camera system of their choice. The company is also offering an additional one-year warranty along with a Canon camera bag. Also Read - Canon EOS 1DX Mark III launched in India at Rs 575,995; specifications

EOS R5 and R6 will come with a 24-105mm f/4 lens in the kit option. However, the R6 will also get the option to select the 24-105mm f/4-7.1 lens. For context, the existing models in the EOS R lineup including the R and the RP target the causal shooters. On the other hand, the R5 and R6 are aimed at the professional market offering the best. Also Read - Canon EOS RP Review: A decent full-frame mirrorless camera, but not for everyone

R5 and R6 features and specifications

According to the announcement, the EOS R5 features a 45-megapixel full-frame sensor along with an ISO range of 100-51,200. Beyond this, the highlight of the camera is likely its ability to shoot 8K RAW without any crop. Users can shoot 8K at 29.97fps in 4:2:2 10-bit raw. Moving to 4K, we get 59.94fps in the DCI mode. The company claims that users can shoot 8K video continuously for about 20 minutes at room temperature. Other features include 12fps with the mechanical shutter and 20fps with the electronic shutter.

Canon has also added in-body stabilization along about 100 percent coverage with a dual-pixel technology-based autofocus system. The autofocus system touts 1,053 zones along with eye-tracking support for dogs, cats, and birds along with humans. We also get an electronics viewfinder along with a 120fps refresh rate and 5.76-million dot resolution. It also features a 3.2-inch touch screen with a 2.1 million dot resolution on the back with a vari-angle design.

Talking about the EOS R6, we get a camera that is identical to the R5 with some changes. These changes include a 20.1-megapixel sensor, 4K video at 60fps, a 3.69 million dots resolution viewfinder, and more. Canon has also added a 3-inch touch screen with 1.62 million dots on the back. In addition, the company will also launch four new RF-mount lenses later this year. You can check out more details regarding both the cameras on their official listing pages on Canon India website.