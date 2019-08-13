comscore Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II and PowerShot G7 X Mark III launched
  • Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II and PowerShot G7 X Mark III launched in India: Price, Features
Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II and PowerShot G7 X Mark III launched in India: Price, Features

The PowerShot G5 X Mark II and PowerShot G7 X Mark III are newest addition to Canon's compact G series in India. They are priced at Rs Rs 64,995 and Rs 52,995 respectively in India.

  Published: August 13, 2019 2:32 PM IST
Canon has launched two new cameras in its compact G series in India. The Japanese company on Tuesday expanded its flagship compact G series with the PowerShot G5 X Mark II and the PowerShot G7 X Mark III. The cameras will be available for Rs 64,995 and Rs 52,995 respectively. Both the cameras come with a 20.1-megapixel, 1.0 type stacked CMOS sensor. They also offer a wide aperture of f/1.8-f/2.8 and optical zoom of 5X for the G5 X Mark II and 4.2X for the G7 X Mark III. With the new cameras, Canon is trying to strengthen its position in the compact point and shoot segment.

“Our iconic PowerShot G series offers powerful imagery and advanced technology in a premium, yet compact form factor. We are delighted to announce the new entrants to the G series line-up, equipped with new user-friendly functionalities,” Kazutada Kobayashi, President and CEO, Canon India, said in a statement. “The new cameras offer large sensors, high quality optics that will surely help fuel creative expression and further our endeavour of fostering the photography culture in India,” he added.

The PowerShot G5 X Mark II and the PowerShot G7 X Mark III are powered by Canon’s DIGIC 8 processor. The new processor allows creative expression in stills as well as uncropped 4K videos. One of the big advantage of these cameras is they let you capture 4K movies without cropping. This allows users to take full advantage of the lenses to shoot landscape videos. The lens on PowerShot G5 X Mark II has a 35mm equivalent focal length of 24mm to 120mm. The PowerShot G7 X Mark III has focal length of 24mm to 100mm. Both the cameras support lens shift-type stabilization.

“The PowerShot G5 X Mark II and G7 X Mark III are packed with the latest technology and features, making them an ideal choice for amateur users as well as hobbyists who are looking for a seamless photography and videography device that is both lightweight and easy to use,” Eddie Udagawa, Vice President, Consumer Imaging and Information Centre, Canon India, said.

There is support for approximately four stop of stabilization with the lens. It also supports Intelligent IS with 5-axis Advanced Dynamic IS and Auto Level. It has a tilt type 3-inch LCD monitor and pop-up OLED electronic viewfinder with 2,360,000 dots.

  • Published Date: August 13, 2019 2:32 PM IST

