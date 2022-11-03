comscore Canon's new EOS R6 Mark II mirrorless camera is a good option for professional photographers
Canon's new EOS R6 Mark II mirrorless camera is a good option for professional photographers

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II comes with a host of "redefined professional video production features and revved-up still shooting features."

Highlights

  • Canon has launched the new EOS R6 Mark II mirrorless camera in India.
  • The body of the new camera costs Rs 2,43,995 and will be available this month.
  • It has also launched the new RF135mm F1.8L IS USM that offers better videography and photography.
EOS R6 Mark II[8974]

Canon India has announced the launch of the new EOS R6 Mark II as the successor to the EOS R6. The new Mark II uses an RF135mm F1.8L IS USM, giving photographers and videographers a host of “redefined professional video production features to overhauled basic performance and revved-up still shooting features.”

The new Canon camera is capable of 6K 60p RAW video recording, giving users better control over the video elements when editing. The company says features such as Canon Log 3, high-frame-rate Full HD 1080p recording, and focus breathing correction give users more freedom in terms of experiments with their shots. The camera also allows you to record 6K RAW videos externally via HDMI, while proxy data of the same footage is simultaneously recorded to one of the SD card slots in Full HD quality.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II specifications

Canon said the EOS R6 Mark II is capable of shooting high-quality 4K 60p video oversampled from 6K, as well as a High Frame Rate video at up to Full HD 1080p quality. One of the significant changes over the prequel is the ability of the EOS R6 Mark II to record 4K 30p video continuously, thanks to better heat management in the camera. Canon claims the EOS R6 Mark II is the first EOS camera to feature focus breathing correction, which minimises unwanted changes in the angle of view when you are diligently focusing on a subject. There are also features such as a zebra display, false colour function, pre-recording for movies, and a hybrid auto mode.

For people who like to shoot stills, the EOS R6 Mark II has up to 40fps with autofocus and autoexposure tracking, which is “the fastest continuous shooting speed in the EOS camera system.” Canon says it has improved the camera functions to increase responsiveness when shooting still photos. The 24.2-megapixel image sensor has an ISO speed of up to 102,400. There is also a new “moving subject priority” HDR mode that allows you to tackle the difficulty of creating HDR merges of moving objects by achieving the same effect with just one shot.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II price

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II body costs Rs 2,43,995. When bought with the RF24-105mm F/4L IS USM, the setup costs Rs 3,43,995 while with the RF24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM, the camera unit costs Rs 2,71,995. All three SKUs will be available in November, but if you are looking to buy just the RF135mm f/1.8L IS USM, priced at Rs 2,19 995, you will have to wait for a later date that is not clear at the moment.

  • Published Date: November 3, 2022 9:09 PM IST
