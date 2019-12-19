comscore Google fixes Play Store bug that hid new apps from search | BGR India
Can't find apps on Play Store? Google fixes weird bug that hid new apps

Google recently fixed a bug that had been troubling developers for months. The bug would hide newly published apps from being discovered in search unless the spaces in their names were replaced by underscores.

  • Published: December 19, 2019 12:49 PM IST
Google developers discovered a strange new Play Store bug last month. Users’ search results did not show the recently published apps. This would prevent such apps from showing up when people searched for them even with exact names. The bug however, apparently did not affect apps that had already been on the Play Store shelves for a while.

The Play Store bug was first discovered by Android Authority. Later, many developers began noticing that their apps wouldn’t show up in search results. Weirdly, the apps would show up in search on replacing the spaces by underscores. So, if you were to search for Deliver The Duck, which is the exact name of the application, you would get no results. However, searching for Deliver_The_Duck would get the app in the very first result. The bug was clearly there. Whether it was present in the search code or the indexing code was still not clear.

Watch: Google Messages RCS: How to enable this on any Android smartphone

The Play Store bug is now fixed

Now, the Play Store bug is apparently being fixed, as discovered by XDA-developers. Developers began noticing that searching for newer apps has started showing appropriate results. There was still no official comment until today. However, we now have an official confirmation about the fix. Developers started saying that the issue was resolved on the thread where people had reported the issue. Now Google has marked the thread as ‘fixed’, confirming that the issue existed, and has now been completely fixed.

Google Pay: Top features expected in 2020

Also Read

Google Pay: Top features expected in 2020

The issue likely originated after the Play Store went through a visual revamp in August. The redesign was meant to help users search for their apps easily and more efficiently. An exact reason for the issue arising in the first place is still unknown. Regardless, developers across the world whose new apps weren’t searchable, would welcome the fix.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 19, 2019 12:49 PM IST

