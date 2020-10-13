Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, departs ahead of 8T launch

OnePlus is one of the few brands that values its community and seeks product feedback. Hence, in most of its launch events, you could spot co-founders Carl Pei and Pete Lau interacting with the fans. However, media reports across the web have now confirmed Carl Pei has left OnePlus and is no more associated with the company. OnePlus’ India Head Emily Dai is now looking after the Nord project for the company. Also Read - New OnePlus Nord phones tipped to launch on October 26: Check details

The news comes courtesy of a report from Android Central and TechCrunch, confirming Pei's departure from the company. Pei was looking after the Nord lineup recently and previously the flagship models from OnePlus. Although Pei hasn't responded or reached out to any news outlet about his next ventures, TechCrunch says he is starting his own venture in the world of technology, the details of which are yet to come.

Carl Pei and Pete Lau started OnePlus back in 2012 and have led the company from a tiny smartphone brand to one that leads in several markets, including India. After making a name for its flagship killer smartphones, the team moved to make affordable smartphones under the Nord brand. Pei last presented the OnePlus Nord in product briefings and interviews.

A few months ago, Pete Lau was reassigned to look after product development and planning for Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus. Lau, however, still is in charge of OnePlus. The company has restructured its top brass, with its India Head Emily Dai now in charge of the Nord lineup.

Carl Pei leaves ahead of OnePlus 8T, Nord N10 launches

Pei’s departure comes just ahead of the flagship OnePlus 8T series and the upcoming affordable Nord N10 series. The 8T will the latest flagship device from the company to act as a predecessor to the OnePlus 8 from earlier this year. The Nord N10 and Nord N100 are supposed to be affordable OnePlus smartphones with midrange specifications.

Over the past few weeks, OnePlus has teased a lot of features related to the OnePlus 8T. The phone will move to 120Hz refresh rate display from the previous 90Hz on the OnePlus 8. The company has openly teased the design of the phone, revealing the new design and colors. OnePlus is upgrading to the 65W fast charging technology, promising quicker refills than the 30W system. Additionally, the 8T will have a new quad-camera system and will retain the 5G-capable Snapdragon 865 chip.

The OnePlus 8T will be revealed on October 14 along with a new audio product, possibly called the OnePlus Buds Z.