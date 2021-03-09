Carl Pei’s Nothing confirms first TWS earbuds dubbed Concept 1: Here's our first look

Carl Pei’s new venture Nothing is making headlines for the last few weeks. The tech company, for the very first time, has officially teased the first product that will launch under the new brand name. Nothing teases to soon launch Concept 1, the company’s very first audio product. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Sandes app on iOS, Redmi Note 10 and Realme Narzo 30 series teased

Pei has revealed that the first product under the brand name Nothing will officially arrive this summer. No specific date or month has been revealed as of yet.

Nothing to launch Concept 1 TWS earbuds

Pei previously confirmed that the first product it will launch under Nothing will be TWS earbuds. The Concept 1 is just that. The teaser offers the first glimpse at the Concept 1 TWS earbuds.

From the looks of it, the TWS earbuds sport a transparent design and a tiny stem. Unlike any other truly wireless earbuds available in the country, the internals of the Concept 1 is visible from the outside.

It all starts with design, the soul of a product: https://t.co/n2lPLdCAP4 pic.twitter.com/i9YbsNUuJN — Carl Pei (@getpeid) March 9, 2021

Nothing hasn’t revealed any further details about the upcoming Concept 1 TWS earbuds. The company hasn’t revealed how the device will work or what all unique features it will pack and also how much could be the price of the Concept 1. However, since the design is out, we expect the brand to reveal some more details about the product in the days to come.

Highlighting the design of the Concept 1, Pei says that upcoming TWS earbuds will be lightweight, and sport minimal and futuristic design. Pei says “We distil technology to the essentials, embracing raw tech, where every gram and every byte live with purpose. We peel off everything superficial, like unnecessary branding on the surface, to focus solely on what adds true value to the user experience.”

He also adds, “We want every product interaction, from picking it up to turning it on, to be intuitive, obvious, and natural.” As for Concept 1, Pei says that it’s look is inspired by “a grandmother’s tobacco pipe”.