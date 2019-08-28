comscore Cashify launches e-store to sell refurbished gadgets
Cashify launches e-store to sell refurbished smartphones, laptops and more

The Cashify e-store will allow users to buy accessories such as microUSB and Type-C cables, chargers, smartphone covers and more.

  • Published: August 28, 2019 1:15 PM IST
cashify estore

Cashify recently completed six years in the re-commerce business. Celebrating this occasion, the company launched a new online portal to sell refurbished smartphones, laptops and mobile accessories in India. Here is all you need to know about the new venture of Cashify.

“As a re-commerce brand, we are hopeful of making a big impact in the refurbished gadget market, starting off with smartphones and laptops as our star categories. We will be adding new product segments in the future,” said Mandeep Manocha, Co-Founder and CEO – Cashify.

Where to buy refurbished gadgets on Cashify

Interested users can visit Cashify e-shop at store.cashify.in. To begin with, Cashify will be selling select smartphone models from the likes of Apple, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo and Samsung. As of now, only OnePlus, Apple and Xiaomi smartphones are available on the website.

The OnePlus 7 Pro 12GB RAM with 256GB storage model is available for Rs 42,000. The new model is selling on Amazon India for Rs 57,999. So with a refurbished model on Cashify, buyers can save Rs 16,000. Similarly, iPhone 7 128GB model is available for Rs 24,999 on Cashify. It may be a few years old, but for users who want to buy their first iPhone with a very low budget, it doesn’t seem that bad.

Laptops and accessories

The company will also be selling laptops from brands like HP, Lenovo, and Dell, the company said in a statement. Customers can visit the e-store to buy refurbished gadgets and accessories for their smartphones as the brand has also launched a range of accessories from smartphone covers, tempered glasses, Type-C cables, Micro-USB cables and chargers.

Recently, Cashify extended its service of buying old gadgets across 1,000 plus cities, with a turnaround time of 24 to 48 hours. The company offers a free pick-up for all the gadgets that the brand buys at present.

With inputs from IANS.

  Published Date: August 28, 2019 1:15 PM IST

