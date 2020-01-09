comscore Cat S32 rugged smartphone launched: Price, features | BGR India
Cat S32 rugged smartphone with 4,200mAh battery, Android 10 launched

Cat S32 comes with a 5.5-inch display along with an HD display. The device display also comes with an 18:9 aspect ratio and DragonTail Pro glass.

  Published: January 9, 2020 10:22 AM IST
Cat S32 rugged smartphone

Rugged smartphone maker Cat has just launched its latest smartphone in the market. Similar to previous Cat products, the new smartphone comes with the usual hardened case and reinforced internal components. It is also worth noting that rugged devices don’t come with the latest processor or design trends. You won’t find a Snapdragon 865-powered rugged smartphone with a bezel-less display. Instead, companies such as Cat focus on making devices that are durable and reliable in extreme conditions. As part of the launch, the company shared the specifications, pricing and availability details. As per a report, Cat S32 is likely to take the upcoming Samsung XCover rugged smartphone.

Cat S32 specifications and price details

Talking about the Cat S32 specifications, the device comes with a 5.5-inch display along with an HD display. The device display also comes with an 18:9 aspect ratio and DragonTail Pro glass. The interesting thing to note here is that users can use the display while wearing gloves of even with wet hands. Digging further in the rugged aspect, Cat S32 also features IP68 water resistance along with MIL-SPEC 810G certification. The company also highlighted that the smartphone can survive a depth of 1.5 meters for up to 35 minutes.

The smartphone comes with MediaTek Helio A20 SoC along with a quad-core CPU and 3GB RAM. Cat has also added 32GB internal storage in the device. It is likely to last “at least two days” on the included 4,200mAh battery. As per GSMArena, it also features CAT 6 LTE along with faster VoLTE and Wi-Fi calling. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth 5, NFC, and 3.5mm audio socket.

Moving to the camera section, we get a 13-megapixel camera sensor on the back and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The company has also added a rubberized material around the device with a good grip. It will also ensure that buyers don’t need to buy a case for the smartphone. The smartphone also comes with a customization key on the left side. Cat S32 is priced at €299 which is about Rs 23,700 after conversion. Interested users can head to the www.catphones.com to get their hands on the device.

