comscore CCI Google probe: OEMs asked to explain their agreements | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • CCI is asking smartphone makers information on their agreements with Google
News

CCI is asking smartphone makers information on their agreements with Google

News

CCI started its probe against Google in April to investigate allegations of misuse of market share. This probe comes months after the European Union issued a significant fine on Google regarding similar charges.

  • Published: June 21, 2019 5:25 PM IST
android-green-lego-poster-googleblog

Image: Google

Competition Commission of India (CCI) has asked smartphone makers for some information. This information is regarding the agreements that these smartphone makers have signed with Google and its group of companies. It looks like CCI is asking for this information to widen its probe against Google. As previously reported, CCI started its probe against Google in April to investigate allegations of misuse of market share. This probe comes months after the European Union issued a significant fine on Google regarding similar charges. CCI wants to ensure that Google has not employed similar tactics of market share abuse in India. To ensure that smartphone makers comply with the probe, the CCI Director General has already issued letters to Samsung, Xiaomi, Karbonn, and Lava.

According to a report by The Economic Times, CCI also wants to know if Google issued any restriction on smartphone makers. The government body also wants to know if Google restricted these companies from using any Google apps or services. The interesting part about this move is that CCI wants to gather such information spanning over eight years. For context, the letter demands information from April 2011 till April 2019. In fact, this is not all. The letters also demand any details about “license fee or royalty payments” that these smartphone makers had to make to Google. Similar to other details, the government body wants these details from April 2011 to March 2019.

The report stated that the companies in question were given two weeks to respond to the letter with relevant details. This limit was put in because the “ongoing investigation is ‘time-bound’”. CCI started the investigation after complaints that Google was blocking other operating systems from entering the Indian market. The company executives will likely be called to appear before CCI as part of the inquiry.

Google probed by India's antitrust watchdog for alleged abuse of Android market dominance

Also Read

Google probed by India's antitrust watchdog for alleged abuse of Android market dominance

Not the first CCI Google Probe

This investigation comes about a year after CCI issued a Rs 136 crore fine on Google India last year for search bias. CCI reached this verdict after investigating complaints about search bias while abusing its dominant position. It is also the second fine a regulator has slapped after the $5 billion fine EU fine. According to the EU investigation, Google was bundling its search engine and Google Chrome app in the smartphone, and more. Talking about more, Google blocked smartphone makers from using any forked version of Android, and more.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 21, 2019 5:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple recalls select 15-inch MacBook Pro Retina for battery risk
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi aiming to launch more products for online buyers in India
thumb-img
Gaming
Watch: Sony PlayStation 5 will be able to level load in under a second
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20 Pro Explorers 2019 registrations open now; all you need to know

Editor's Pick

CCI is asking smartphone makers information on their agreements with Google
News
CCI is asking smartphone makers information on their agreements with Google
Case maker leaks Samsung Galaxy Note 10 design

News

Case maker leaks Samsung Galaxy Note 10 design

OnePlus among five top global premium smartphone brands

News

OnePlus among five top global premium smartphone brands

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro receives Bluetooth certification

News

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro receives Bluetooth certification

Gmail for Android getting Dark Mode

News

Gmail for Android getting Dark Mode

Most Popular

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Asus 6Z Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

Amazon Kindle 2019 Review

CCI is asking smartphone makers information on their agreements with Google

Case maker leaks Samsung Galaxy Note 10 design

OnePlus among five top global premium smartphone brands

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro receives Bluetooth certification

Gmail for Android getting Dark Mode

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

CCI is asking smartphone makers information on their agreements with Google

News

CCI is asking smartphone makers information on their agreements with Google
Gmail for Android getting Dark Mode

News

Gmail for Android getting Dark Mode
Huawei and Honor smartphones to get Android Q

News

Huawei and Honor smartphones to get Android Q
Honor 8S entry-level smartphone with Android 9 Pie launched

News

Honor 8S entry-level smartphone with Android 9 Pie launched
Google Doodle marks Summer Solstice 2019

News

Google Doodle marks Summer Solstice 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro, Nova 5i स्मार्टफोन चार रियर कैमरा सेटअप और 8GB RAM के साथ हुए लॉन्च

सामने आई Google Pixel 4 और Pixel 4XL की लॉन्च डेट और कीमत

6GB RAM +64GB स्टोरेज वाले Infinix Hot7Pro को 8,999 रुपये में खरीदने का मौका, कल से हो जाएगा 1 हजार रुपये महंगा

Huawei ने MediaPad M6 टैबलेट किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

लॉन्च से पहले सामने आई Pixel 4 और Pixel 4XL के डिजाइन और कलर वेरिएंट से जुड़ी ये नई जानकारी

News

CCI is asking smartphone makers information on their agreements with Google
News
CCI is asking smartphone makers information on their agreements with Google
Case maker leaks Samsung Galaxy Note 10 design

News

Case maker leaks Samsung Galaxy Note 10 design
OnePlus among five top global premium smartphone brands

News

OnePlus among five top global premium smartphone brands
Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro receives Bluetooth certification

News

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro receives Bluetooth certification
Gmail for Android getting Dark Mode

News

Gmail for Android getting Dark Mode