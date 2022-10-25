comscore CCI imposes a fine of Rs 936.44 crore on Google: Check details
  • Home
  • News
  • Cci Imposes A Fine Of Rs 936 44 Crore On Google In Second Antitrust Penalty This Month
News

CCI imposes a fine of Rs 936.44 crore on Google in second antitrust penalty this month

News

CCI said Google forced app developers to use its in-app payment system, noting selling of in-app digital goods makes up an important means for developers to monetize their work.

Highlights

  • CCI has imposed a fine of Rs 936.44 crore on Google.
  • CCI said Google forced app developers to use its in-app payment system.
  • This is the second fined imposed by Google this month.
Google

Image: Pixabay

Alphabet Inc’s Google was fined 9.36 billion Indian rupees ($113.04 million) on Tuesday as India concluded yet another antitrust probe this month, finding the US tech giant guilty of abusing its market position to promote its payments app and in-app payment system. Also Read - YouTube rolls out new design with pinch-to-zoom feature for users

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said Google forced app developers to use its in-app payment system, noting selling of in-app digital goods makes up an important means for developers to monetize their work. Also Read - Google Chrome to drop support for Windows 7 and 8.1 next year

CCI’s move is the latest setback for Google in one of its priority markets, where it was fined another $162 million by the former on Thursday for anticompetitive practices related to Android. Google is also facing a separate probe into its business conduct in the Indian smart TV market. Also Read - Google's official Twitter handle caught using an iPhone as it tried to take a dig at Apple's Tim Cook

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest order. It had called CCI’s Thursday decision “a major setback for Indian consumers and businesses”, adding it will review the order and decide next steps.

“The Commission hereby directs Google to cease and desist from indulging in anti-competitive practices,” CCI said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said Google should not restrict app developers from using any third-party billing or payment processing services, either for in-app purchases or for purchasing apps.

Google has faced criticism globally for mandating that software developers using its app store must use a proprietary in-app payment system that charges commissions of up to 30 percent on purchases made within an app. Of late, the company has begun to allow alternative payment systems in more countries.

Google’s Android operating system powers 97 percent of India’s 600 million smartphones, according to Counterpoint Research.

–Reuters

  • Published Date: October 25, 2022 6:18 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Apple releases MacOS Ventura: Check its top features here
Features
Apple releases MacOS Ventura: Check its top features here
OnePlus Ace Pro gets a special Genshin Impact Limited Edition

Mobiles

OnePlus Ace Pro gets a special Genshin Impact Limited Edition

Vodafone Idea discontinues RedX plans: Check details

Telecom

Vodafone Idea discontinues RedX plans: Check details

Redmi Note 12 series to debut in China on October 27; India launch soon

Mobiles

Redmi Note 12 series to debut in China on October 27; India launch soon

WhatsApp Down: Users report issues sending, receiving messages

Apps

WhatsApp Down: Users report issues sending, receiving messages

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

CCI imposes a fine of Rs 936.44 crore on Google: Check details

OnePlus Ace Pro gets a special Genshin Impact Limited Edition

Vodafone Idea discontinues RedX plans: Check details

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G camera specifications confirmed ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series gets One UI 5 update: Check its top features

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, watch video

Apple releases MacOS Ventura: Check its top features here

How to not get scammed when shopping online for phones and electronics

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000, Check out the Video

'Digital art offers a wide reach and brings ideas together more quickly: Sudeepti Tucker

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, Check out how you can Buy

Features

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, Check out how you can Buy
Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000 | From Acer to Realme, Check out these amazing Laptops

Features

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000 | From Acer to Realme, Check out these amazing Laptops
Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look
Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look