Centric S1 with pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint scanner to debut at MWC 2019

Not just Chinese OEMs, but even an Indian smartphone manufacturer, Centric, will be bringing a pop-up selfie camera smartphone very soon. BGR India has learnt that Centric will be showcasing its first pop-selfie camera smartphone Centric S1, similar to Vivo V15 Pro and Vivo NEX, during MWC 2019.

More specifically, the Centric S1 unveiling will happen on February 25 in Barcelona. We also got to know that the smartphone will be made available in India in the coming 2-3 months.

As per our information, the Centric’s pop-up selfie camera smartphone will also come equipped with features like in-display fingerprint reader, dual-rear camera setup, wireless charging and latest Android 9.0 Pie. The display may offer 92% screen-to-body ratio, sources told BGR India.

Along with a pop-up selfie camera smartphone, the brand will also launch four more smartphones Centric G5, G3, A2 and L4 at MWC 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. The smartphones are aimed across price categories with the target for young millennials and first-time smartphone buyers.

Watch Video: How Realme phones are made (Noida Factory Visit)

Centric is an India-based smartphone company, which is part of Priyanka Telecom Group. As of today, it operates across 50+ cities across the country, and claims a a strong network of 500+ distributors and 23000+ retailers across west, east and north of India.