comscore
  • Home
  • Centric S1 with pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint scanner to debut at MWC 2019
News

Centric S1 with pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint scanner to debut at MWC 2019

Centric's S1 will also come equipped with features like in-display fingerprint reader, dual-rear camera setup, wireless charging and latest Android 9.0 Pie.

  • Published: February 21, 2019 6:07 PM IST
CENTRiC S1 Pop-up Selfie Camera v2 BGR

Not just Chinese OEMs, but even an Indian smartphone manufacturer, Centric, will be bringing a pop-up selfie camera smartphone very soon. BGR India has learnt that Centric will be showcasing its first pop-selfie camera smartphone Centric S1, similar to Vivo V15 Pro and Vivo NEX, during MWC 2019.

More specifically, the Centric S1 unveiling will happen on February 25 in Barcelona. We also got to know that the smartphone will be made available in India in the coming 2-3 months.

CENTRiC Mobiles to invest Rs 648 crore in Uttar Pradesh

Also Read

CENTRiC Mobiles to invest Rs 648 crore in Uttar Pradesh

As per our information, the Centric’s pop-up selfie camera smartphone will also come equipped with features like in-display fingerprint reader, dual-rear camera setup, wireless charging and latest Android 9.0 Pie. The display may offer 92% screen-to-body ratio, sources told BGR India.

Along with a pop-up selfie camera smartphone, the brand will also launch four more smartphones Centric G5, G3, A2 and L4 at MWC 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. The smartphones are aimed across price categories with the target for young millennials and first-time smartphone buyers.

Watch Video: How Realme phones are made (Noida Factory Visit)

Centric is an India-based smartphone company, which is part of Priyanka Telecom Group. As of today, it operates across 50+ cities across the country, and claims a a strong network of 500+ distributors and 23000+ retailers across west, east and north of India.

  • Published Date: February 21, 2019 6:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Centric S1 with pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint scanner to debut at MWC 2019
thumb-img
News
Oppo F11 Pro live video leaks, confirming lack of notch and rear-dual cameras
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi 7 clears FCC certification
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Ranveer Singh posts a flashy teaser for the upcoming ‘sexy’ smartphone

Editor's Pick

Centric S1 with pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint scanner to debut at MWC 2019
News
Centric S1 with pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint scanner to debut at MWC 2019
Samsung Galaxy M exclusive sale for Jio users

News

Samsung Galaxy M exclusive sale for Jio users

Xiaomi Redmi 7 clears FCC certification

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7 clears FCC certification

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Ranveer Singh posts a flashy teaser for the upcoming ‘sexy’ smartphone

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Ranveer Singh posts a flashy teaser for the upcoming ‘sexy’ smartphone

Top smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top smartphone deals of the day

Most Popular

LG V40 ThinQ Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

Centric S1 with pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint scanner to debut at MWC 2019

Microsoft releases new free 'Office' app on Windows 10

Facebook improves location settings, adds new privacy control on Android

Twitter testing redesigned conversations layout with more iOS users

Google to train Indian journalists in fair election coverage

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

Related Topics

Related Stories

Centric S1 with pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint scanner to debut at MWC 2019

News

Centric S1 with pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint scanner to debut at MWC 2019
Facebook improves location settings, adds new privacy control on Android

News

Facebook improves location settings, adds new privacy control on Android
iOS users can now follow their favourite places on Google Maps

News

iOS users can now follow their favourite places on Google Maps
Vodafone Idea to complete network integration by June 2020

News

Vodafone Idea to complete network integration by June 2020
Fuelled by 4G, India's data traffic surges 109% in 2018: Study

News

Fuelled by 4G, India's data traffic surges 109% in 2018: Study

हिंदी समाचार

भारतीय स्मार्टफोन कंपनी CENTRiC MWC 2019 में लॉन्च करेगी अपना पहला पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरा स्मार्टफोन

ओप्पो F11 Pro की लाइव वीडियो हुई लीक, नॉच के बिना दिखाई दिया स्मार्टफोन

Nokia 8 यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, नई अपडेट से फोन हो जाएगा बेहतर

सैमसंग Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ और Galaxy S10e भारत में कल से होगा प्री-ऑर्डर के लिए उपलब्ध, यहां से खरीदें

Gully Boy एक्टर Ranveer Singh ने सेक्सी अंदाज में टीज किया शाओमी Redmi Note 7

News

Centric S1 with pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint scanner to debut at MWC 2019
News
Centric S1 with pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint scanner to debut at MWC 2019
Microsoft releases new free 'Office' app on Windows 10

News

Microsoft releases new free 'Office' app on Windows 10
Facebook improves location settings, adds new privacy control on Android

News

Facebook improves location settings, adds new privacy control on Android
Twitter testing redesigned conversations layout with more iOS users

News

Twitter testing redesigned conversations layout with more iOS users
Google to train Indian journalists in fair election coverage

News

Google to train Indian journalists in fair election coverage