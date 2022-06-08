comscore CERT-In flags bugs in Chrome OS, Mozilla products: Check details
Cert-In has flagged several bugs in older versions of Chrome OS and Mozilla products that can lead attacks to get access to all of users' data.

Google Chrome

Image: Pixabay

Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has flagged several vulnerabilities in Google’s Chrome OS and several Mozilla products that can give attackers access to all of users’ data and even executing arbitrary codes by bypassing all security mechanism. These vulnerabilities can also lead attackers to deliver a denial of service attack on targeted systems. Also Read - ExpressVPN becomes first VPN provider to leave India: Here’s why

For the unversed, a denial-of-service (DoS) attack takes place when users or victims are unable to access information systems, devices, or other resources owing to hackers. Services that are usually targeted using such attacks include email, websites, online accounts including banking accounts. Also Read - Explained: What is Predator spyware, why is Google warning Android, Chrome users about it

Vulnerability in Google’s Chrome OS

The issue that is marked ‘high’ by CERT-In affects Chrome OS versions prior to 96.0.4664.209. It includes several vulnerabilities that have been marked under CVE-2021-43527, CVE-2022-1489, CVE-2022-1633, CVE-202-1636, CVE-2022-1859, CVE-2022-1867, and CVE-2022-23308 by Google. Also Read - Google Assistant can now help you change your stolen passwords on Chrome

The agency says that these vulnerabilities can be exploited by an attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system. “These vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome OS due to heap buffer overflow in V8 internalisation; use after free in Sharesheet, Performance Manager, Performance APIs; vulnerability reported in dev-libs/libxml2; Insufficient validation of untrusted input in Data Transfer and Out of bounds memory access in UI Shelf,” CERT-In wrote in a post.

Google on its part has fixed all the bugs. All you need to do is download the latest version of Chrome OS to protect yourself from this these bugs.

Vulnerability in Mozilla products

Coming to Mozilla products, CERT-In has flagged bugs in Mozilla Firefox iOS version prior to 101, Mozilla Firefox Thunderbird version prior to 91.10, Mozilla Firefox ESR version prior to 91.10 and Mozilla Firefox version prior to 101. All of the vulnerabilities have been rated ‘high’ by the organisation and they can allow a remote attacker to disclose sensitive information, bypass security restrictions, execute arbitrary code, perform spoofing attacks and cause denial-of-service (DoS) attack on the targeted system.

Mozilla, on its part, has released update to the affected products. Users can download Mozilla Firefox iOS 101, Mozilla Firefox Thunderbird version 91.10, Mozilla Firefox ESR version 91.10 and Mozilla Firefox version 101 to protect themselves from this vulnerability.

  Published Date: June 8, 2022 10:43 AM IST

