News

CERT-In warns about bugs in Mozilla Firefox web browser: Check details

News

CERT-In has now cautioned against multiple vulnerabilities in Mozilla Firefox products that can let hackers compromise devices and systems.

firefox-stock-image

After warning users about bugs in Google Chrome for desktop, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has now cautioned against multiple vulnerabilities in Mozilla Firefox products that can let hackers compromise devices and systems. Also Read - Beware Google Chrome users! Indian government has a warning for you

The bugs in Mozilla Firefox browser could allow a remote attacker to bypass security restrictions, execute arbitrary code and cause denial of service attack on the targeted system, CERT-In said in its latest advisory. Also Read - EPFO pension scheme holders' data exposed online, claims security researcher

“These vulnerabilities exist in Mozilla Firefox due to abuse of XSLT error handling, cross-origin iframe referencing an XSLT document… that results in a use-after-free error and memory safety bugs within the browser engine,” explained the cyber agency. Also Read - Indian govt extends deadline for new rules governing VPN service providers

A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by convincing a victim to open a specially-crafted web request.

CERT-In, which comes under the IT Ministry, advised users to update to the latest Mozilla Firefox versions.

CERT-In also found a vulnerability in open source coding platform Drupal which could allow an attacker to bypass security restrictions on the targeted system.

“Successful exploitation of this vulnerability could allow an attacker to bypass security restrictions (leak valid payment details and accept invalid payment details) on the targeted system,” it warned.

Last week, the cyber agency had warned users about multiple vulnerabilities in Google Chrome for desktop that could let threat actors gain access to their computers.

— IANS

  • Published Date: August 31, 2022 3:53 PM IST
