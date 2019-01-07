Asus ZenBook S13, Acer Swift 7 to Samsung Notebook Odyssey: Top laptops launched at CES 2019

Consumer Electronics Show, or CES, is not the place where tech companies introduce major new products but it continues to remain the show where technology trends come to life. The CES 2019 continues on the trend from last year where every device turned to become smarter and accessible via voice. This year is no exception but one other trend could be seen in the laptop segment where bezels are getting thinner faster than ever before. The media day also belonged to NVIDIA which announced new ray tracing GPUs for laptops and a cheaper version of RTX graphics processor. Here is a look at the top laptops announced at CES 2019 so far:

Asus ZenBook S13

Asus ZenBook S13 is the most bezel-less laptop one can find at CES 2019 this year. The laptop not only trims the bezels surrounding the display but also adds a notch similar to those seen on smartphones launched in the past year. The bezels surrounding the display of ZenBook S13 are just 2.5mm in thickness, making it smallest yet on any laptop and the notch allows the company to add webcam and microphone without having to move it to the lower side of the device. Unlike smartphones, the notch is placed outward as opposed to smartphones, where the notch is placed inward.

The ZenBook S13 also does not compromise on performance by packing an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor coupled with discrete NVIDIA GeForce MX150 GPU. It sports a 13.9-inch 1080 display, up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. It is being touted as the “world’s slimmest display bezel” with a screen-to-body ratio of 97 percent. It features two USB Type-C port and a single USB Type-A port and weighs just under 1kg. There is no word on its price just yet but Asus has confirmed the device will be available this quarter.

Samsung Notebook Odyssey

Samsung has been trying to prove itself as an innovator in the gaming laptop segment and at CES 2019, the company has announced Notebook Odyssey. It is among the first device to feature NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2080 graphics and hexacore 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor. It comes with 16GB of RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD storage and offers a 15.6-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate. There is USB Type-C port in addition to three USB Type-A ports and an HDMI jack.

The Notebook Odyssey also has a rather weird centered hinge which does not give away the fact that it is a gaming laptop. With Notebook Odyssey, Samsung is trying to challenge Razer and Alienware, leaders in the gaming segment. It will be available sometime in early 2019 and might not debut in India.

Acer Swift 7

At CES 2019, Acer is updating its Swift 7 thin and light notebook with a new chassis that is smaller than its predecessor. The notebook now weighs just 890 grams and has a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio. It features a 14-inch Full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection that offers a streamlined experience. It is powered by 8th generation Intel Core i7 CPU, up to 16GB RAM, up to 512GB SSD storage and supports both Thunderbolt 3 and Advanced WiFi.

HP Chromebook 14

Chromebooks continue to take over the show floor of CES and this year, they are getting new power from AMD. HP Chromebook 14 is in the first set of AMD A-series powered ChromeOS laptops that will be available later this month. It has a starting price of $269, which gives away the fact that it is aimed at students and education users. The Chromebook 14 is rated for up to 9 hours and 15 minutes of battery life, making it a great choice for those looking at their first laptop for schools.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx First Look

Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1

Dell is expected to introduce more laptops in the next few days at CES 2019 but its very first product is nothing short of impressive. The Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1 is a convertible aimed at business customers that has one unique feature: a presence sensor. The laptop can detect when you are nearby or not and then automatically wake or lock the computer. Paired with Windows Hello IR camera, the Latitude 7400 2-in-1 will wake without the user having to touch even a single button.

It has a narrow edge display similar to that of XPS lineup and packs a 14-inch display in a form factor that is smaller by around 25 percent. It is powered by 8th generation Whiskey Lake Core U-series CPU with up to 16GB RAM and 2TB storage. It also supports LTE connectivity which will appeal to business users looking for on the go productivity.