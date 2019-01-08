CES 2019: From modular to rollable futuristic TVs launched so far

The 52nd edition of the world’s most popular electronics show is underway in Las Vegas. The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) of 2019 is the place to showcase all kinds of electronics be it quirky and regular innovations in technology. Among some exciting innovations that we see at CES, television and display technology make for a large chunk. Here are some of the televisions by makers that are catching everyone’s eye.

LG’s rollable futuristic OLED TV R

LG has announced its futuristic rollable OLED TV R at CES 2019. LG showed a prototype version of the same roll-up TV at CES 2018, and it is now all set to go sale in the second half of 2019. Unlike other smart TVs, the LG Signature OLED TV R offers a display, featuring flexible screen technology, allowing the screen to roll up and roll back out.

The LG Signature OLED TV R comes with several features, including Alexa compatibility and syncing with AirPlay 2. It will be available only in a 65-inch size. The smart TV comes with three different viewing options.

LG 88-inch 8K OLED

LG has also announced an upgraded version of the Crystal Sound screen technology, including an 88-inch 8K OLED, a 65-inch 8K OLED, and a 65-inch 4K OLED screen whose panel produces sound. The technology was launched back in 2017 at the mega tech expo show. As for the 8K OLED screen, the panel can produce a 3.2.2-channel Dolby Atmos audio.

Besides, LG asserts that the new Neo Art concept based 27-inch display will be leveraged in desktop monitors. The company is wielding its Oxide backplane technology in these and the panel will feature a 4K resolution and 0.11-inch bezels. Additionally, there is also a 13.3-inch panel for the laptops. The screen features a panel with a power consumption of just 2.8W.

Samsung’s ‘The Wall’ 75-inch MicroLED 4K TV

Samsung at CES 2019 has unveiled its 75-inch MicroLED 4K TV, which is a huge technology advancement in the home entertainment segment. The 75-inch 4K TV is a more practical version of the 98-inch MicroLED TV by Samsung from last year’s CES. This new television uses the same MicroLED foundation as last year’s model and there’s no backlight required.

Samsung has also managed to cut down the thickness of the TV from 80mm to 30mm. The company has put the TV on display at CES, but hasn’t shared specific release details or pricing for the 75-inch MicroLED TV, but it won’t come cheap for sure.

Samsung’s 219-inch ‘The Wall’

Alongside, 75-inch MicroLED TV, Samsung has also put up a 219-inch ‘The Wall’ TV on CES 2019 show floor. The new 219-inch MicroLED display panel in a TV is Samsung’s R&D showcase of the possibilities in resolution and sizes. Samsung also made an announcement that it is partnering with Apple to feature iTunes movies on its smart televisions.

The South Korean company will also be supporting Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa for voice inputs through a smart device like Google Home or an Amazon Echo speaker.

Sony TVs with 85-inch, 98-inch displays

At CES 2019, Sony has unveiled supersized 85-inch and 98-inch TV models of the Z9G series lineup. The 8K Z9G series of TVs pack LCD panels and these were first introduced last year. The other 4K OLED TV lineup of Sony A9G has also been upgraded and these will be available in more standard 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch display sizes.

Both TV series models will include Sony’s same Picture Processor X1 Ultimate technology as the first wave of Master Series TV. The 8K Z9G now feature Backlight Master Drive feature with full-array local dimming and 8K X-tended Dynamic Range PRO tech with ultra-dense LED modules that are independently controlled.