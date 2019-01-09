HiSense U30 is the latest smartphone with a punch-hole camera spotted at CES 2019

A camera sensor punched into the smartphone’s display is the latest way of killing the notch. We have already seen devices with a punch-hole camera from companies like Samsung, Huawei, and Honor. Now, the next company to jump onto the bandwagon is a little known Chinese company called HiSense.

HiSense’s U30 smartphone has been spotted at the ongoing CES 2019 floor by the folks at XDA. The highlight of the device is clearly the edge-to-edge display with a noticeable bezel at the bottom. Instead of a notch, the 20-megapixel selfie camera is embedded into the top-left corner of the display.

HiSense U30 specifications, features

As far as specifications are concerned, the HiSense U30 flaunts a 6.3-inch FHD+ display. Under the hood is the SM6150 chipset, which is the codename for Qualcomm Snapdragon 675. The SoC is paired with options for 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of non-expandable internal storage.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

Besides the 20-megapixel selfie camera, the smartphone is also equipped with a dual-camera setup at the back. This setup consists of 48-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The huge sensor should deliver daylight shots with plenty of details, and should work well in low-light conditions as well.

Making sure everything ticks is a 4,500mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0. For security there is a fingerprint sensor, as well as a face unlock feature. On the software front, the device runs Android Pie out-of-the-box wrapped under the company’s Vision UI.

At the time of filing this story there’s no word on the pricing of the smartphone. What is known though is that it will be launched sometime