CES 2019: Lenovo Smart Tab with 10-inch Full-HD display, Amazon Alexa integration launched

At this year’s ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, US, Lenovo has unveiled the Smart Tab, its new Android-based tablet. While it may not seem particularly interesting, the tablet does have some interesting features that differentiate it from the rest of the competitors out there.

For starters, Lenovo Smart Tab comes with its own dock, aptly named Lenovo Smart Dock. It also features Amazon Alexa integration, which makes the tablet function like Amazon’s Echo Show when the former is set on the dock. This essentially means that the tablet can also control smart home devices. The Smart Dock even comes with its own pair of 3-watt speakers, which amplify the audio output produced by the Smart Tab’s own front-firing, Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers. The dock interfaces with the tablet using pogo pins, and can even charge the tablet when it’s docked.

Watch: Apple iPad Pro (2018) Hands-On

Coming to hardware specifications, Lenovo Smart Tab features a 10-inch Full-HD display with a resolution of 1080×1920 pixels and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 SoC. The tablet comes in two variants – M10 and P10. While the M10 itself has two sub-configurations – 2GB RAM/16GB storage and 3GB RAM/32GB storage – the M10 has 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage.

For imaging, the M10 has a 5-megapixel sensor on the back and a 2-megapixel sensor up front, with a 4,850mAh battery rounding off the spec sheet. As far as the P10 is concerned, it comes with an 8-megapixel rear sensor and a 5-megapixel front-facing sensor, and has a massive 7,000mAh battery keeping things running. Both variants run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. While the M10 is priced at $199, the P10 carries a price tag of $299, with both models including the Smart Dock.