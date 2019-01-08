CES 2019: LG announces rollable futuristic OLED TV, 88-inch 8K OLED panel with built-in sound

LG has announced its futuristic rollable OLED TV R at CES 2019. LG showed a prototype version of the same roll-up TV at CES 2018, and it is now all set to go sale in the second half of 2019. Unlike other smart TVs, the LG Signature OLED TV R offers a display, featuring flexible screen technology, allowing the screen to roll up and roll back out.

The LG Signature OLED TV R comes with several features, including Alexa compatibility and syncing with AirPlay 2. It will be available only in a 65-inch size. The smart TV comes with three different viewing options. To begin with, the Full View option offers a large-screen experience, coupled with AI picture and sound settings.

The second option is Line View. It enables the TV to be partially unrolled, and users can leverage Clock mode to check the time and weather, or Frame mode to view family photos shared from a smartphone among others. The third option is Zero View, that tucks away the TV, however, one can listen to any music using the TV’s Dolby Atmos audio system. As for the pricing, the company is yet to reveal the price of the LG Signature OLED TV R.

Watch: LG V30S ThinQ First Look

Besides, LG has also announced an upgraded version of the Crystal Sound screen technology, including an 88-inch 8K OLED, a 65-inch 8K OLED, and a 65-inch 4K OLED screen whose panel produces sound. The technology was launched back in 2017 at the mega tech expo show. As for the 8K OLED screen, the panel can produce a 3.2.2-channel Dolby Atmos audio.

Besides, LG asserts that the new Neo Art concept based 27-inch display will be leveraged in desktop monitors. The company is wielding its Oxide backplane technology in these and the panel will feature a 4K resolution and 0.11-inch bezels. Additionally, there is also a 13.3-inch panel for the laptops. The screen features a panel with a power consumption of just 2.8W.