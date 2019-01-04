comscore
  LG's 2019 TV lineup with Google Assistant, Alpha 9 AI processing chip announced
LG’s 2019 TV lineup with Google Assistant, Alpha 9 AI processing chip announced

All the OLED variants and the single 8K LCD variant houses the second generation LG Alpha 9 AI processing chip.

  Published: January 4, 2019 2:14 PM IST
LG recently unveiled its latest soundbars and now, the company has announced the flagship TVs for 2019, ahead of CES 2019 tech show. The flagship range includes 8K TVs, 88-inch Z9 OLED TVs, and 75-inch SM99 LCD TVs. The newly announced lineup supports Google Assistant as well as Amazon’s Alexa. The TVs also offer support for the latest HDMI standard, version 2.1, and high frame rate (HFR).

The company has announced different TV ranges, and all the OLED variants and the single 8K LCD houses the second generation LG Alpha 9 AI processing chip. Similar to Samsung, LG too has unveiled its 8K TVs, but these TVs support HDMI 2.1 out-of-the-box, further increasing the 8K signals to a maximum of 60. Samsung’s 85-inch 8K Q900R TV is also expected to be upgraded soon.

The 4K TVs also support the same standard and will offer high frame rates of up to 120fps, resulting in smoother motion, more details and less blur. The OLED TVs supports enhanced audio return channel (eARC), which seems to be a good option for gamers as the new TVs are compatible with the variable refresh rate (VRR) as well as automatic low latency mode (ALLM), which is said to deliver a clean image and eliminate screen tearing.

Besides, the information on the rollable LG OLED TV concept (unveiled last year) is still scarce as the company hasn’t mentioned about it. As for the pricing details, the company is yet to reveal the price tags and availability of the flagship TVs.

  • Published Date: January 4, 2019 2:14 PM IST

