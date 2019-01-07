CES 2019: A list of crazy products unveiled so far

With the pre-show announcements of Consumer Exhibition Show (CES) 2019, the technology world is all set to witness new technology innovations and advancements that hope to change our lives for better. Taking place in Las Vegas, the CES 2019 expo starts on January 8. While media gets an early sneak peek, the CES show floor will open for everyone on January 8, and will be open till January 12. The biggest consumer tech event always brings something exciting each year and these are the few tech innovations that we believe you should definitely check out at CES this year.

Wilkinson’s “BreadBot” fully-automated bread making machine

A fully-automated bread making machine is something very interesting tech you can experience at CES 2019. The Wilkinson Baking Company, has unveiled its new automated baking machine called BreadBot. The machine is a first-of-its-kind fully automated bread-making equipment that produces 10 loaves per hour, taking 90 minutes for the first loaf to be completed. It can subsequently produce a new loaf every six minutes. The company claims BreadBot is eco-friendly and it produces loaves that are fresher, healthier, and preservative free. It can produce up to 235 loaves per day on a 24-hour production cycle. The value of BreadBot is estimated at around $100,000 for a five-year lease.

HP Omen X Emperium 65 Big Format Gaming Display

The HP Omen X Emperium monitor is one of the first in Nvidia’s family of Big Format Gaming Displays (BFGDs). The 65-inch Nvidia BFGDs is meant high-quality gaming performance and includes a soundbar with the display. This comes with 144Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 95 percent, and G-Sync in addition to HDR. Certified by Nvidia, the HP Omen X doesn’t come cheap. It is priced at $5,000 (approximately Rs 348,106) and will be available in February.

EyeQue VisionCheck

At CES 2019 show floor, you’ll see a new smartphone-based device that offers a more convenient way to test your vision. EyeQue VisionCheck is a device that allows you to test your vision at home with help of your smartphone. Based on MIT patented technology, EyeQue VisionCheck claims to test refractive error for each eye with a simple test.

According to the company, the device can pick up nearsightedness, farsightedness and astigmatism with remarkable precision. The test only takes a couple of minutes, and the result is provided in EyeGlass Numbers (EGNs). The crowdfunded campaign on Indiegogo is expected to ship in March after exceeding its target.

Samsung’s ‘The Wall’ 75-inch MicroLED 4K TV

Samsung at CES 2019 has unveiled its 75-inch MicroLED 4K TV, which is a huge technology advancement in the home entertainment segment. The 75-inch 4K TV is a more practical version of the 98-inch MicroLED TV by Samsung from last year’s CES. This new television uses the same MicroLED foundation as last year’s model and there’s no backlight required.

Samsung has also managed to cut down the thickness of the TV from 80mm to 30mm. The company has put the TV on display at CES, but hasn’t shared specific release details or pricing for the 75-inch MicroLED TV, but it won’t come cheap for sure.