CES 2019: Mobvoi Ticwatch E2, Ticwatch S2 swimproof Android Wear OS smartwatches announced

Both Mobvoi smartwatches are waterproof up to 50 meters.

  • Published: January 9, 2019 10:36 AM IST
mobvoi ticwatch 2

The Consumer Exhibition Show (CES 2019) is underway, and we have seen a lot of product announcements, right from new Intel and AMD processors, to 8K TVs, rollable futuristic TVs, and more. Chinese AI firm Mobvoi took the center stage to announce two new smartwatches – Ticwatch E2 and Ticwatch S2. Follow-up to last year’s Ticwatch E and Ticwatch S, the new smartwatches come with updated design, bigger batteries, and a better Snapdragon chipset.

The Ticwatch E2 (E stands for express model), will be offered in black color option, and comes with a polycarbonate shell. The Ticwatch S2, on the other hand, will be available in black and white color options, and will feature numbers around its bezels.

Talking about specifications, both smartwatches are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 SoC, which is disappointing as it is an old chipset (the latest one is Snapdragon 3100). However, given the affordable price tag of these smartwatches, there isn’t much to complain. They both feature a 1.39-inch AMOLED display running at 400×400 pixels resolution.

Connectivity wise, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, GPS, GLONASS and Beidou are present. Both the devices also include a built-in accelerometer, a gyroscope, and a low-latency body sensor, along with a heart-rate sensor. Both the Ticwatch E2 and Ticwatch S2 also pack a 415mAh battery, which is 30 percent bigger than the predecessor, and promise a battery life of up to two days.

One of the highlights of the new smartwatches is that they are “surf and swim ready” up to 5 ATM (50 meters). This is better than the predecessors that carry IP67 rating, allowing you to submerge in one-meter water for up to 30 minutes. Sadly, it does not come with NFC support. On the software front, both smartwatches are powered by Android Wear OS, and are compatible with Android and iOS smartphones.

The company did not reveal the pricing or availability of the new smartwatches, but considering the first-gen Ticwatch E and Ticwatch S models cost $119 (approximately Rs 8,400) and $139 (approximately Rs 9,800), the new smartwatches could be priced slightly higher.

