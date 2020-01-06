comscore Asus ROG Swift 360Hz is the world's first 360Hz monitor | BGR India
CES 2020: Asus ROG Swift 360Hz is the world's first 360Hz monitor for esports with NVIDIA G-SYNC support

Asus also launched the ROG Swift PG32UQX with mini-LED technology at CES 2020.

  • Published: January 6, 2020 12:48 PM IST
Asus ROG Swift 360Hz

Photo: Asus

Asus has launched the world’s first Esports display with 360Hz refresh rate at CES 2020. Called Asus ROG Swift 360Hz, the display is the world’s fastest and first NVIDIA G-SYNC gaming monitor with 360Hz refresh rate. In comparison to widely available 240Hz gaming monitors, Asus claims that ROG Swift 360Hz can output 50 percent more frames every second. We are looking at a 24.5-inch display that outputs Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

The display will give esports and competitive games an extra edge in their quest to win online. The new display has the same design that we have seen with high-end ROG gaming monitors. The ROG Swift 360Hz with G-SYNC will be available later this year and pricing will be revealed closer to availability. Alongside Swift 360Hz, Asus also announced ROG Swift PG32UQX that uses mini-LED technology. The Taiwanese company calls this the ultimate 4K high-dynamic-range gaming monitor.

The display features an advanced G-SYNC Ultimate processor to enable latest HDR features. The interesting part is that the 16:9 display is illuminated by a full-array local dimming backlight with 1152 mini LED zones. The mini-LED is a backlighting tech that is expected to become mainstream in 2020. It is expected to become common on high-end televisions and monitors this year. It allows for better color accuracy and does not have screen burn-in seen on OLED panels.

asus, Asus ROG Swift 360Hz, Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX, CES 2020

Photo: Asus

The Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX can reach peak brightness of up to 1400 nits. The G-SYNC processor allows for variable refresh rates up to 144Hz and support for 10-bit color throughout the refresh rate range. “With NVIDIA G-SYNC technology, users will enjoy smooth, tear-free gameplay, even when frame rates fall below the PG32UQX’s peak 144Hz refresh rate,” the company said in a statement.

While it is great for gaming, ROG Swift PG32UQX is also DisplayHDR 1400 compliant, which makes it ideal for media consumption. There is also an Aura Sync-enabled RGB LED ROG logo which allows users co-ordinate the PG32UQX with other Aura Sync-enabled components. The monitor also has a logo projector in the base of the ROG trademark twisted stand that lets users show off the Republic of Gamers logo or display a customized logo. There is no word on pricing but it will be available later this year.

  • Published Date: January 6, 2020 12:48 PM IST

