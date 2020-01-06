comscore CES 2020: Dell announces 86-inch 4K interactive monitor | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • CES 2020: Dell announces 86-inch 4K interactive touch monitor and 43-inch UltraSharp monitor with USB Type-C
News

CES 2020: Dell announces 86-inch 4K interactive touch monitor and 43-inch UltraSharp monitor with USB Type-C

News

Dell is introducing a number of new monitors as part of its revamped lineup at CES 2020. The most prominent of them is the new 86-inch 4K interactive touch monitor.

  • Published: January 6, 2020 10:13 AM IST
Dell UltraSharp Displays CES 2020

At CES 2020, the big product announcement from Dell has been the 2020 XPS 13 and Latitude 9510 with 5G support. But the company is bringing an array of displays to the trade show in Las Vegas. The company says that it has been the world’s number one monitor company for 6 years. It is trying to consolidate that position with the launch of new displays that range from 19-inch to 86-inches. It also claims that 96 percent of employers share the belief that monitors improve employee productivity.

Related Stories


Dell 86-inch 4K Interactive Touch Monitor

Dell is challenging Microsoft’s Surface Hub with the launch of its 86-inch 4K Interactive Touch Monitor. The display is designed for collaboration and aims to replace digital whiteboards at conference rooms. “It is designed to connect users and increase collaboration in real-time,” Dell said in a statement. There is a 4K display with 20-point multi-touch support, USB Type-C connectivity and Screen Drop Feature to “improve accessibility and reachability for users of different heights.” It will be available worldwide on April 10, 2020 and pricing will be revealed closer to launch.

Watch: Samsung The Wall: Top five highlights

Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Monitor

The 86-inch interactive monitor is joined by Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Monitor with model number U4320Q. The display can be used to connect up to four PCs and view content from each computer simultaneously. It is designed for finance professionals in mind and can also be used by professionals in engineering. This 42.5-inch 4K UHD display is for those who require multi-monitor setup with high resolution for details. It is also height adjustable and has USB Type-C port that delivers up to 90W power. Priced at $1,049.99 (around Rs 75,653), the Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Monitor will be available worldwide on January 30, 2020.

UltraSharp 27 4K USB-C Monitor (U2720Q) and UltraSharp 25 USB-C Monitor (U2520D)

For those who don’t need multi-monitor setup, there is Dell UltraSharp 27 4K USB-C Monitor (U2720Q) and UltraSharp 25 USB-C Monitor (U2520D). As the name gives away, the U2720Q has a 27-inch 4K display while U2520D comes with a 25-inch Quad HD display. They will be available from January 30, 2020 for a price of $709.99 (around Rs 51,115) and $479.99 (around Rs 34,584) respectively. These displays offer wide color coverage with 95 percent DCI-P3 color and is aimed at professionals who want accurate color and clarity.

CES 2020: OnePlus to reveal Concept One smartphone with 'invisible camera'

Also Read

CES 2020: OnePlus to reveal Concept One smartphone with 'invisible camera'

P Series and E series Monitors

Dell is also introducing updates to its affordable monitors lineup with the refresh of P and E series monitors. They vary from 19-inch to 27-inch. The P series is available with FHD to QHD resolution and support USB Type-C connectivity. The E series offers integrated speakers as well as height adjustability. Dell 27 Monitor (P2720D) and Dell 27 USB-C Monitor (P2720DC) are both available now at $449.99 (around Rs 32,422) and $479.99 (around Rs 34,584) respectively. Dell 24 Monitor (P2421D) and Dell 24 USB-C Monitor (P2421DC) will be available worldwide on February 27, 2020. Pricing will be announced closer to their availability.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 6, 2020 10:13 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Huawei P40 could have a triple camera-setup
News
Huawei P40 could have a triple camera-setup
Dell announces 86-inch 4K interactive touch monitor and 43-inch UltraSharp monitor with USB Type-C

News

Dell announces 86-inch 4K interactive touch monitor and 43-inch UltraSharp monitor with USB Type-C

RedmiBook may launch in India; Xiaomi files trademark

News

RedmiBook may launch in India; Xiaomi files trademark

New Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro update brings security patch and more

News

New Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro update brings security patch and more

CES 2020: Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds and Elite 45h headphones launched

News

CES 2020: Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds and Elite 45h headphones launched

Most Popular

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

Realme has sold over 5.5 million units of Realme 5 series

Huawei P40 could have a triple camera-setup

Dell announces 86-inch 4K interactive touch monitor and 43-inch UltraSharp monitor with USB Type-C

RedmiBook may launch in India; Xiaomi files trademark

New Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro update brings security patch and more

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Related Topics

Related Stories

Dell announces 86-inch 4K interactive touch monitor and 43-inch UltraSharp monitor with USB Type-C

News

Dell announces 86-inch 4K interactive touch monitor and 43-inch UltraSharp monitor with USB Type-C
CES 2020: Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds and Elite 45h headphones launched

News

CES 2020: Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds and Elite 45h headphones launched
CES 2020: OnePlus to reveal Concept One smartphone with 'invisible camera'

News

CES 2020: OnePlus to reveal Concept One smartphone with 'invisible camera'
Samsung Galaxy Tab A4S could launch at CES 2020

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A4S could launch at CES 2020
Samsung 'SelfieType' to be unveiled at CES 2020

News

Samsung 'SelfieType' to be unveiled at CES 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo का एक नया 5G फोन Geekbench पर दिखाई दिया, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

Huawei P40 में होगा ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा सेटअप, कुछ ऐसा होगा कैमरा मॉड्यूल

लेनोवो ने 'थिंकस्मार्ट व्यू' की घोषणा की, जानें फीचर्स और कीमत

रियलमी ने 2019 में Realme 5 सीरीज के 55 लाख से ज्यादा स्मार्टफोन बेचें

रिलायंस जियो ने 251 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान किया लॉन्च, 51 दिनों तक मिलेगा डेली 2GB डाटा

News

Realme has sold over 5.5 million units of Realme 5 series
News
Realme has sold over 5.5 million units of Realme 5 series
Huawei P40 could have a triple camera-setup

News

Huawei P40 could have a triple camera-setup
Dell announces 86-inch 4K interactive touch monitor and 43-inch UltraSharp monitor with USB Type-C

News

Dell announces 86-inch 4K interactive touch monitor and 43-inch UltraSharp monitor with USB Type-C
RedmiBook may launch in India; Xiaomi files trademark

News

RedmiBook may launch in India; Xiaomi files trademark
New Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro update brings security patch and more

News

New Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro update brings security patch and more