At CES 2020, the big product announcement from Dell has been the 2020 XPS 13 and Latitude 9510 with 5G support. But the company is bringing an array of displays to the trade show in Las Vegas. The company says that it has been the world’s number one monitor company for 6 years. It is trying to consolidate that position with the launch of new displays that range from 19-inch to 86-inches. It also claims that 96 percent of employers share the belief that monitors improve employee productivity.

Dell 86-inch 4K Interactive Touch Monitor

Dell is challenging Microsoft’s Surface Hub with the launch of its 86-inch 4K Interactive Touch Monitor. The display is designed for collaboration and aims to replace digital whiteboards at conference rooms. “It is designed to connect users and increase collaboration in real-time,” Dell said in a statement. There is a 4K display with 20-point multi-touch support, USB Type-C connectivity and Screen Drop Feature to “improve accessibility and reachability for users of different heights.” It will be available worldwide on April 10, 2020 and pricing will be revealed closer to launch.

Watch: Samsung The Wall: Top five highlights

Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Monitor

The 86-inch interactive monitor is joined by Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Monitor with model number U4320Q. The display can be used to connect up to four PCs and view content from each computer simultaneously. It is designed for finance professionals in mind and can also be used by professionals in engineering. This 42.5-inch 4K UHD display is for those who require multi-monitor setup with high resolution for details. It is also height adjustable and has USB Type-C port that delivers up to 90W power. Priced at $1,049.99 (around Rs 75,653), the Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Monitor will be available worldwide on January 30, 2020.

UltraSharp 27 4K USB-C Monitor (U2720Q) and UltraSharp 25 USB-C Monitor (U2520D)

For those who don’t need multi-monitor setup, there is Dell UltraSharp 27 4K USB-C Monitor (U2720Q) and UltraSharp 25 USB-C Monitor (U2520D). As the name gives away, the U2720Q has a 27-inch 4K display while U2520D comes with a 25-inch Quad HD display. They will be available from January 30, 2020 for a price of $709.99 (around Rs 51,115) and $479.99 (around Rs 34,584) respectively. These displays offer wide color coverage with 95 percent DCI-P3 color and is aimed at professionals who want accurate color and clarity.

P Series and E series Monitors

Dell is also introducing updates to its affordable monitors lineup with the refresh of P and E series monitors. They vary from 19-inch to 27-inch. The P series is available with FHD to QHD resolution and support USB Type-C connectivity. The E series offers integrated speakers as well as height adjustability. Dell 27 Monitor (P2720D) and Dell 27 USB-C Monitor (P2720DC) are both available now at $449.99 (around Rs 32,422) and $479.99 (around Rs 34,584) respectively. Dell 24 Monitor (P2421D) and Dell 24 USB-C Monitor (P2421DC) will be available worldwide on February 27, 2020. Pricing will be announced closer to their availability.