comscore Dell showcases two foldable PC prototypes at CES 2020 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • CES 2020: Dell showcases two foldable PC prototypes
News

CES 2020: Dell showcases two foldable PC prototypes

News

The Dell Duet and Dell Ori are concept desktops that feature great portability and multitasking capabilities.

  • Published: January 7, 2020 11:25 AM IST
Dell Duet

Screens that can curve, bend, fold are all the rage right now in the tech community and brands haven’t failed to realize it. CES 2020 is a prime example where modern display panels are being showcased in all their glory. Screens have always been about their pixels, resolutions and refresh rates. But the new designs surely add another dimension to screens – ‘Bendiness’. After brands like Lenovo and Microsoft entered the game, Dell also had something to show at CES.

Related Stories


The company has two concept designs that it is working on. One of them is the Dell Duet, while the other is the Dell Ori. Both Windows-running PCs are unlike anything you’ve used as a desktop. The Dell Duet ditches the keyboard half of a laptop for a complete second screen. Meanwhile, the Dell Ori is a single screen PC that folds into half into a clamshell form factor. It almost looks like some took the Moto Razr 2019 and turned it into a computer.

Watch: Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

The Dell Duet

The Duet is, simply put, two screens attached together, but with one shared brain. You can either completely open the Dell Duet to use both screens as ‘one’. This means continuous and seamless scrolling throughout. Or, if multitasking is your need of the hour, just open two different windows on the now two different screens. Dell classifies the Duet as a productivity machine; something people can use to read magazines, multitask on, or make video calls on while taking notes. If you want to, you can snap on the attachable keyboard.

The Ori

The Dell Ori is a machine for enthusiasts on the go, according to the company. The Ori uses a single tall screen that folds through the middle and closes like a book. It is what we saw on foldable smartphones like the Galaxy Fold and Moto Razr 2019, brought to a bigger machine. Unlike the Duet, the Dell Ori features an OLED panel.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 launched as the world's most powerful 14-inch gaming laptop at CES 2020

Also Read

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 launched as the world's most powerful 14-inch gaming laptop at CES 2020

Both designs are still concept. Dell might not end up making one, or both of these PC’s commercially available. But according to a spokesperson, the brand does believe a market for foldable PC’s exist. Moreover, Microsoft is working on Windows 10X. The multitasking capabilities and the flexibility offered by these machines will depend on Windows 10X support.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 7, 2020 11:25 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile: Here's how to become a beta tester
Gaming
PUBG Mobile: Here's how to become a beta tester
Xiaomi 'Little Bear Foot Warmer' launched for around Rs 1,950: Check features

News

Xiaomi 'Little Bear Foot Warmer' launched for around Rs 1,950: Check features

Google Pixel 4a design confirmed through leaked cases

News

Google Pixel 4a design confirmed through leaked cases

Sony reveals PS5 logo, confirms 2020 launch

Gaming

Sony reveals PS5 logo, confirms 2020 launch

Google reinstates alleged spying ToTok on Play Store

News

Google reinstates alleged spying ToTok on Play Store

Most Popular

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

Dell showcases 2 foldable concept PCs at CES 2020

Nokia 6.1 Plus Android 10 update rolling out

Amazon's Echo Auto speaker brings Alexa in your car

Xiaomi 'Little Bear Foot Warmer' launched for around Rs 1,950: Check features

Google Pixel 4a design confirmed through leaked cases

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Related Topics

Related Stories

Dell showcases 2 foldable concept PCs at CES 2020

News

Dell showcases 2 foldable concept PCs at CES 2020
Sony reveals PS5 logo, confirms 2020 launch

Gaming

Sony reveals PS5 logo, confirms 2020 launch
CES 2020: Lenovo unveils world's first foldable PC for around Rs 1,79,200

News

CES 2020: Lenovo unveils world's first foldable PC for around Rs 1,79,200
Lenovo launches ThinkBook Plus with second screen

Laptops

Lenovo launches ThinkBook Plus with second screen
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with AMD Ryzen and NVIDIA RTX 2060 launched

News

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with AMD Ryzen and NVIDIA RTX 2060 launched

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo Carnival Sale: 13 हजार रुपये तक के डिस्काउंट पर मिल रहे हैं वीवो स्मार्टफोन

Sony PlayStation 5 का लोगो हुआ लॉन्च, इस दिन लॉन्च होगा सोनी का गेमिंग कंसोल

TikTok यूजर्स की सूचनाएं और कंटेंट हटाने की रिक्वेस्ट के मामले में भारत नंबर वन

रिलायंस जियो फाइबर यूजर्स को अब फ्री मिलेगा ZEE5 का सब्सक्रिप्शन, जानें डिटेल्स

सैमसंग अपने नए गैलेक्सी स्मार्टफोन 11 फरवरी को करेगा लॉन्च

News

Dell showcases 2 foldable concept PCs at CES 2020
News
Dell showcases 2 foldable concept PCs at CES 2020
Nokia 6.1 Plus Android 10 update rolling out

News

Nokia 6.1 Plus Android 10 update rolling out
Amazon's Echo Auto speaker brings Alexa in your car

News

Amazon's Echo Auto speaker brings Alexa in your car
Xiaomi 'Little Bear Foot Warmer' launched for around Rs 1,950: Check features

News

Xiaomi 'Little Bear Foot Warmer' launched for around Rs 1,950: Check features
Google Pixel 4a design confirmed through leaked cases

News

Google Pixel 4a design confirmed through leaked cases