Screens that can curve, bend, fold are all the rage right now in the tech community and brands haven’t failed to realize it. CES 2020 is a prime example where modern display panels are being showcased in all their glory. Screens have always been about their pixels, resolutions and refresh rates. But the new designs surely add another dimension to screens – ‘Bendiness’. After brands like Lenovo and Microsoft entered the game, Dell also had something to show at CES.

The company has two concept designs that it is working on. One of them is the Dell Duet, while the other is the Dell Ori. Both Windows-running PCs are unlike anything you’ve used as a desktop. The Dell Duet ditches the keyboard half of a laptop for a complete second screen. Meanwhile, the Dell Ori is a single screen PC that folds into half into a clamshell form factor. It almost looks like some took the Moto Razr 2019 and turned it into a computer.

The Dell Duet

The Duet is, simply put, two screens attached together, but with one shared brain. You can either completely open the Dell Duet to use both screens as ‘one’. This means continuous and seamless scrolling throughout. Or, if multitasking is your need of the hour, just open two different windows on the now two different screens. Dell classifies the Duet as a productivity machine; something people can use to read magazines, multitask on, or make video calls on while taking notes. If you want to, you can snap on the attachable keyboard.

The Ori

The Dell Ori is a machine for enthusiasts on the go, according to the company. The Ori uses a single tall screen that folds through the middle and closes like a book. It is what we saw on foldable smartphones like the Galaxy Fold and Moto Razr 2019, brought to a bigger machine. Unlike the Duet, the Dell Ori features an OLED panel.

Both designs are still concept. Dell might not end up making one, or both of these PC’s commercially available. But according to a spokesperson, the brand does believe a market for foldable PC’s exist. Moreover, Microsoft is working on Windows 10X. The multitasking capabilities and the flexibility offered by these machines will depend on Windows 10X support.