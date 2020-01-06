comscore Jabra Elite Active 75t and Elite 45h headphones launched | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • CES 2020: Jabra Elite Active 75t TWS earbuds and Elite 45h headphones launched
News

CES 2020: Jabra Elite Active 75t TWS earbuds and Elite 45h headphones launched

News

Jabra has launched the "Active" version of Elite 75t earbuds at CES 2020. The earbuds are joined by $99 Elite 45h headphones with 40 hours battery life.

  • Published: January 6, 2020 9:18 AM IST
Jabra Elite Active 75t

At CES 2020, Jabra is announcing the Active version of its Elite 75t true wireless earbuds. The Danish company had launched Elite 75t at IFA 2019 in Berlin last year. Now, the company has introduced Elite Active 75t at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. However, it is not the only product being announced by the company. The Elite Active 75t is joined by an affordable headphones called the Elite 45h. After critical acclaim for Elite 75t, the company is pushing its product portfolio even further in this segment.

Related Stories


The name Active in Jabra‘s product lineup has always meant those aimed at fitness-centric customers. The Elite Active 75 is a fitness-focused true wireless earbuds that will be available starting February. The company says it will feature a “durable coating for dust and sweat resistance”. As part of Active lineup, Jabra is also bumping up the water or sweat resistance to IP57. The standard Elite 75t comes with a rating of IP55. The Active version is meant for activities with heavy workout and where extreme sweating is involved.

Watch: Top 5 Truly Wireless Earbuds

The Jabra Elite Active 75t will be available in February for the retail price of $199. It is a small increase from the $179.99 retail price of the standard Elite 75t. The battery life, however, remains the same. They will offer 7.5 hours on a single charge and a total of 28 hours with the case. The Elite Active 75t will also come in six different colors: Navy, copper black (Amazon exclusive) and titanium black (Best Buy exclusive). The company will add grey color option in March while Mint and Sienna color options are coming in April.

jabra, jabra elite active 75t, jabra elite 45h, ces 2020

Alongside Elite Active 75t, Jabra has also launched the Elite 45h headphones at CES 2020. Priced at $99, the company claims that these will set a new benchmark for sub $100 headphones. Since we are talking Jabra, the Elite 45h comes with a rated battery life of up to 40 hours on a single charge. With just 15 minutes of charge, you can get up to 8 hours of listening time. They fold down for easy transport and Jabra claims that they come with a 40mm speakers and dual mic for voice calls.

Jabra Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life: Amitesh Punhani

Also Read

Jabra Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life: Amitesh Punhani

The Jabra Elite 45h also supports Bluetooth 5.0 and has a dedicated button to activate your preferred voice assistant. The company also announced that it will introduce personalized sound profiles tuned to your hearing. The feature will be enabled as part of a firmware update for MySound app in the second quarter of 2020. “Users will take a test comprising a series of beeps in the Jabra Sound+ app that calibrates the headphones based on each users’ unique profile for a truly personalized experience,” Jabra said in a press release.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 6, 2020 9:18 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

CES 2020: Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds and Elite 45h headphones launched
News
CES 2020: Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds and Elite 45h headphones launched
Huawei P40 could have a triple camera-setup

News

Huawei P40 could have a triple camera-setup

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50: Compared

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50: Compared

PUBG Mobile first official Season 11 poster drops

Gaming

PUBG Mobile first official Season 11 poster drops

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite price in India tipped

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite price in India tipped

Most Popular

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

CES 2020: Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds and Elite 45h headphones launched

Huawei P40 could have a triple camera-setup

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50: Compared

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite price in India tipped

BGR India: Weekly News Wrap

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Related Topics

Related Stories

CES 2020: Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds and Elite 45h headphones launched

News

CES 2020: Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds and Elite 45h headphones launched
CES 2020: OnePlus to reveal Concept One smartphone with 'invisible camera'

News

CES 2020: OnePlus to reveal Concept One smartphone with 'invisible camera'
Samsung Galaxy Tab A4S could launch at CES 2020

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A4S could launch at CES 2020
Samsung 'SelfieType' to be unveiled at CES 2020

News

Samsung 'SelfieType' to be unveiled at CES 2020
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite user manual leaked online

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite user manual leaked online

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei P40 में होगा ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा सेटअप, कुछ ऐसा होगा कैमरा मॉड्यूल

लेनोवो ने 'थिंकस्मार्ट व्यू' की घोषणा की, जानें फीचर्स और कीमत

रियलमी ने 2019 में Realme 5 सीरीज के 55 लाख से ज्यादा स्मार्टफोन बेचें

रिलायंस जियो ने 251 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान किया लॉन्च, 51 दिनों तक मिलेगा डेली 2GB डाटा

Samsung Galaxy A10, A10s, A20 और A30 को जनवरी 2020 सिक्योरिटी अपेडट मिली

News

CES 2020: Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds and Elite 45h headphones launched
News
CES 2020: Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds and Elite 45h headphones launched
Huawei P40 could have a triple camera-setup

News

Huawei P40 could have a triple camera-setup
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50: Compared

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50: Compared
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite price in India tipped

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite price in India tipped
BGR India: Weekly News Wrap

News

BGR India: Weekly News Wrap