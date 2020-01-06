At CES 2020, Jabra is announcing the Active version of its Elite 75t true wireless earbuds. The Danish company had launched Elite 75t at IFA 2019 in Berlin last year. Now, the company has introduced Elite Active 75t at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. However, it is not the only product being announced by the company. The Elite Active 75t is joined by an affordable headphones called the Elite 45h. After critical acclaim for Elite 75t, the company is pushing its product portfolio even further in this segment.

The name Active in Jabra‘s product lineup has always meant those aimed at fitness-centric customers. The Elite Active 75 is a fitness-focused true wireless earbuds that will be available starting February. The company says it will feature a “durable coating for dust and sweat resistance”. As part of Active lineup, Jabra is also bumping up the water or sweat resistance to IP57. The standard Elite 75t comes with a rating of IP55. The Active version is meant for activities with heavy workout and where extreme sweating is involved.

The Jabra Elite Active 75t will be available in February for the retail price of $199. It is a small increase from the $179.99 retail price of the standard Elite 75t. The battery life, however, remains the same. They will offer 7.5 hours on a single charge and a total of 28 hours with the case. The Elite Active 75t will also come in six different colors: Navy, copper black (Amazon exclusive) and titanium black (Best Buy exclusive). The company will add grey color option in March while Mint and Sienna color options are coming in April.

Alongside Elite Active 75t, Jabra has also launched the Elite 45h headphones at CES 2020. Priced at $99, the company claims that these will set a new benchmark for sub $100 headphones. Since we are talking Jabra, the Elite 45h comes with a rated battery life of up to 40 hours on a single charge. With just 15 minutes of charge, you can get up to 8 hours of listening time. They fold down for easy transport and Jabra claims that they come with a 40mm speakers and dual mic for voice calls.

The Jabra Elite 45h also supports Bluetooth 5.0 and has a dedicated button to activate your preferred voice assistant. The company also announced that it will introduce personalized sound profiles tuned to your hearing. The feature will be enabled as part of a firmware update for MySound app in the second quarter of 2020. “Users will take a test comprising a series of beeps in the Jabra Sound+ app that calibrates the headphones based on each users’ unique profile for a truly personalized experience,” Jabra said in a press release.