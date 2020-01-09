comscore Lenovo IdeaPad Duet and Flex 5 Chromebooks official | BGR India
CES 2020: Lenovo IdeaPad Duet and IdeaPad Flex 5 with Chrome OS launched

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet is powered by MediaTek Helio P60T SoC with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The company also promises software update support for up to 8 years.

  Published: January 9, 2020 12:20 PM IST
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook

Chinese smartphone maker Lenovo has just launched a number of new products at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020. These new devices include a number of new laptops, smart displays, gaming monitors, peripherals, a foldable PC, and more. Taking a look at the laptop segment, the company has launched regular work laptops, personal laptops, and even gaming laptops. In addition to all this, the company also launched two new Chromebooks in the market. These devices include the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet and the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5. As part of the launch, the company shared the specifications of both the devices.

Chromebooks: Lenovo IdeaPad Duet specifications, and pricing

According to the announcement, the company is has priced both the devices below the $350 mark. This likely means that Lenovo is aiming at the budget computing market where users can’t spend too much on a computing device. Lenovo is also taking on the likes of Asus, HP, and Samsung with its latest Chromebooks. Glancing at the latest Lenovo offerings, we get that Lenovo IdeaPad Duet comes with a detachable keyboard. The company has also launched its IdeaPad Flex 5, a laptop with Intel Core i5 CPU, and a 360-degree hinge.

First, let’s talk about Lenovo IdeaPad Duet. It comes with a Pixel Slate-like design, a 10.1-inch FHD display, one USB Type-C port, and a cover that also works as a kickstand. The detachable keyboard features a full keyboard and trackpad. The interesting part about the product is that Lenovo bundles the back cover and the keyboard with the tablet. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P60T SoC with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The company also promises software update support for up to 8 years. Buyers will also get an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the back and 5-megapixel selfie camera. Lastly, the company has priced Duet for $279 with the keyboard. It will go on sale from May 2020.

IdeaPad Flex 5 specifications and price

Best laptops launched at CES 2020: Notebooks, dual screen, 2-in-1s and more

Best laptops launched at CES 2020: Notebooks, dual screen, 2-in-1s and more

Moving to IdeaPad Flex 5, we get a traditional laptop with up to 10th-generation Intel Core i5. As mentioned above, it also features a 360-degree hinge making it a 2-in-1 device. Lenovo has added a 13.3-inch FHD display with 300 nits peak brightness. The device also comes with up to 8GB RAM, up to 64GB eMMC storage or 128GB SSD storage. Beyond this, the keyboard on the Flex 5 is both spill-resistant and back-lit. It also features 2W speakers on both sides. Lenovo claims that Flex 5 will offer up to 10 hours of battery backup. It also features Wi-Fi 6 for connectivity with a $359 price tag. It will go on sale from June 2020.

  • Published Date: January 9, 2020 12:20 PM IST

