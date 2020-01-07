comscore CES 2020: Lenovo unveils world's first foldable PC for around Rs 1,79,200
CES 2020: Lenovo unveils world's first foldable PC for around Rs 1,79,200

Lenovo will be selling the ThinkPad X1 Fold for a whopping $2,499 (approximately Rs 1,79,200). The company revealed that this device will be available for purchase mid-year.

  • Published: January 7, 2020 9:39 AM IST
In May last year, Lenovo previewed the world’s first foldable PC as part of its ThinkPad X1 Family. At CES 2020, the company finally showed off the world’s first foldable PC, which is called ThinkPad X1 Fold. Apart from this, Lenovo has also unveiled ThinkBook Plus as well as a Yoga 5G PC, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G Compute Platform.

Coming back to the foldable PC, the company revealed that this device will be available for purchase mid-year. Lenovo will be selling the ThinkPad X1 Fold for a whopping $2,499 (approximately Rs 1,79,200). Talking about its features, the laptop features a 13.3-inch pOLED display, which is made by LG Display. The panel operates at 2K (2048 x 1536 pixels) resolution.

The brand says that it is more than confident about its foldable device’s durability. As per the company, the display has a stainless steel foil underneath to protect the panel from scratches. Lenovo has also added a special coating on top of it. In portrait mode, one will be able to use an on-screen keyboard at the bottom, which lets you fold the display up at an angle.

The company is also selling the foldable PC with a Bluetooth keyboard, which magnetically snaps onto the bottom half of the display. Users can also use Lenovo’s new PC as a standard tablet by completely unfolding it. If you fold in a bit, and you can even use the ThinkPad X1 Fold in a split-screen mode. The top half of the laptop can also act as a monitor when it’s fully folded in half.

Other features of the laptop include Dolby stereo speakers, a five-megapixel IR camera and more. It also feature an Active pen to navigate the laptop or take notes. Lenovo is also offering a stand built for the laptop, but for that you will have to around $23.99, Mashable reports.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold runs Windows 10 Pro, and comes with 8GB RAM and up to 1TB storage option. This foldable PC from Lenovo will offer users a 50-watt battery. The company claims that the device can deliver up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge. It also offers support for Rapid Charging.

  • Published Date: January 7, 2020 9:39 AM IST

