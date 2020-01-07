comscore Nikon D780 Full Frame DSLR launched at CES 2020 | BGR India
CES 2020: Nikon D780 Full Frame DSLR with Expeed 6 processor, 4K video launched

D780 comes with a number of significant upgrades and improvements over the current Nikon DSLR lineup in the market. Nikon also claims that the camera will bridge the game between its traditional DSLR and the newer mirror-less, Nikon Z-lineup.

  Published: January 7, 2020 2:03 PM IST
Nikon D780 specifications CES 2020

Japanese camera maker Nikon has just launched its latest DSLR camera, the Nikon D780 at CES 2020. The new Nikon D780 full-frame DSLR camera is the successor to the Nikon D750. This new camera comes with a number of significant upgrades and improvements over the current Nikon DSLR lineup in the market. Nikon also claims that the camera will bridge the game between its traditional DSLR and the newer mirror-less, Nikon Z-lineup. As part of the launch, the company has revealed specifications about the new camera along with the pricing, and availability.

Nikon D780 specifications

Talking about the specifications of the latest camera, the Nikon D780 is a full-frame camera with a backside-illuminated CMOS sensor. It offers the usual 24.5-megapixel resolution with better dynamic range, quality, and color reproduction. The camera is powered by the latest Expeed 6 image processor; the same processor that powers the Nikon Z7 and Z6. The processor allows for improved low-light performance along with 4K UHD video and improved image clarity. D780 also features an ISO range of up to 51,200 that can be extended to 204,800. It also offers shutter speeds of up to 1/8000 of a second or up to 900 seconds. One can also get up to 7 frames per second while shooting.

Moving to the auto-focus system, Nikon D780 comes with an optical viewfinder for the classic system. In addition, for the first time, Nikon has also introduced an in-live view focusing on a DSLR with the D780. In-live view mode is similar to what we get on the Z6 with up to 90 percent frame coverage. In addition, D780 is also the first Nikon DSLR to feature eye detection autofocus along with real-time tracking.

Buyers also get the option for silent shooting along with some new features including the much anticipated 4K video recording at 30fps. It also comes with the option to shoot FHD at 120fps. In addition, D780 will also offer 10-bit video output or HDR output for improved post-production. Other features include in-camera filters, focus stacking as present in the Nikon D850, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for connectivity. The DSLR also features dual UHS-II SD card slots along with an on-the-go charging facility with the included Type-C port.

Pricing and availability

Nikon has priced the body for Rs. 1,98,995 and D780 with a Nikkor 24-120mm f/4 kit lens for Rs. 2,42,495. The camera will go on sale starting from “end of January”.

  Published Date: January 7, 2020 2:03 PM IST

