OnePlus Concept One with disappearing cameras revealed

After a number of teasers, China-based company OnePlus has just revealed its much-anticipated concept phone, the OnePlus Concept One. The company shared a video showcasing the design of the smartphone along with a dedicated forum post. In addition, the company also indicated that it worked with the McLaren design team to craft the smartphone. The video showcases similarities between the design elements used on the OnePlus Concept One and a McLaren supercar. It also showcased one of the highlights of the smartphone, the disappearing rear camera setup in the video. OnePlus has used electrochromic glass to hide the camera when not in use. The device can hide the camera within 0.7 seconds while using a very small amount of power. OnePlus has added the color-shifting material between two glass panels while making the panel just 0.35mm in thickness.

OnePlus Concept One design

The smartphone maker is currently showcasing the OnePlus Concept One at its CES 2020 booth. Expo attendees can have hands-on time with the device to see the new design in person. Taking a look, the rear side features a soft leather-like finish along with a glass strip running in the middle. This strip covers the triple rear camera and is able to hide the setup when required. The glass strip on the back also comes with the “OnePlus x McLaren” text to highlight the partnership. This strip also comes with a OnePlus logo below the camera and McLaren logo above the camera. OnePlus has also added a Gold colored alert slider along with matching metal strip on the sides.

The leather-like material is similar to the one we have seen inside a McLaren Super Car. In addition, the rear finish looks like the front of a car with curved elements. Beyond this, we see a familiar curved screen display on the front with a likely 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone showcases a wallpaper that is similar to the one present on OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition. It is possible that the device maker adds a similar custom software theme on the smartphone.

With its industry-first disappearing rear camera, the #OnePlusConceptOne is a testament to our untiring passion for challenging convention. Witness the beauty of the unseen at #CES2020, January 7-10. pic.twitter.com/b5I4ma25pE — OnePlus (@oneplus) January 7, 2020

Philosophy and more details

Given that it is a concept smartphone, it is unlikely that OnePlus will ever sell this device. Even if it decides to sell the devices, they will like to be available in extremely limited quantities. The company teased the smartphone design as an “Alternative Design” that could have been possible in “Alternative Future”. OnePlus also claims that the concept smartphone “marks a breakthrough” in the exploration of new color, material and finish.

The company believes that it lays a foundation for future smartphones. It made this device with its “burdenless” design philosophy. It is calling this new design as “Electronic CMS”. OnePlus also added that one can use the electrochromic glass as a “built-in polarizing filter” for the camera.