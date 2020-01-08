comscore OnePlus Concept One with disappearing cameras revealed | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • CES 2020: OnePlus Concept One with disappearing cameras revealed
News

CES 2020: OnePlus Concept One with disappearing cameras revealed

News

The company shared a video showcasing the design of the smartphone. In addition, the company also indicated that it worked with the McLaren design team to craft the smartphone.

  • Published: January 8, 2020 9:43 AM IST
OnePlus Concept One Smartphone CES 2020 feature 2

After a number of teasers, China-based company OnePlus has just revealed its much-anticipated concept phone, the OnePlus Concept One. The company shared a video showcasing the design of the smartphone along with a dedicated forum post. In addition, the company also indicated that it worked with the McLaren design team to craft the smartphone. The video showcases similarities between the design elements used on the OnePlus Concept One and a McLaren supercar. It also showcased one of the highlights of the smartphone, the disappearing rear camera setup in the video. OnePlus has used electrochromic glass to hide the camera when not in use. The device can hide the camera within 0.7 seconds while using a very small amount of power. OnePlus has added the color-shifting material between two glass panels while making the panel just 0.35mm in thickness.

Related Stories


OnePlus Concept One design

The smartphone maker is currently showcasing the OnePlus Concept One at its CES 2020 booth. Expo attendees can have hands-on time with the device to see the new design in person. Taking a look, the rear side features a soft leather-like finish along with a glass strip running in the middle. This strip covers the triple rear camera and is able to hide the setup when required. The glass strip on the back also comes with the “OnePlus x McLaren” text to highlight the partnership. This strip also comes with a OnePlus logo below the camera and McLaren logo above the camera. OnePlus has also added a Gold colored alert slider along with matching metal strip on the sides.

Watch: Top 5 Smartphones to launch in January 2020

The leather-like material is similar to the one we have seen inside a McLaren Super Car. In addition, the rear finish looks like the front of a car with curved elements. Beyond this, we see a familiar curved screen display on the front with a likely 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone showcases a wallpaper that is similar to the one present on OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition. It is possible that the device maker adds a similar custom software theme on the smartphone.

Philosophy and more details

OnePlus Concept One Smartphone CES 2020 feature

Given that it is a concept smartphone, it is unlikely that OnePlus will ever sell this device. Even if it decides to sell the devices, they will like to be available in extremely limited quantities. The company teased the smartphone design as an “Alternative Design” that could have been possible in “Alternative Future”. OnePlus also claims that the concept smartphone “marks a breakthrough” in the exploration of new color, material and finish.

CES 2020: OnePlus to reveal Concept One smartphone with 'invisible camera'

Also Read

CES 2020: OnePlus to reveal Concept One smartphone with 'invisible camera'

The company believes that it lays a foundation for future smartphones. It made this device with its “burdenless” design philosophy. It is calling this new design as “Electronic CMS”. OnePlus also added that one can use the electrochromic glass as a “built-in polarizing filter” for the camera.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 8, 2020 9:43 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Concept One with disappearing cameras revealed
News
OnePlus Concept One with disappearing cameras revealed
Infinix Hot 8 sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, features, offers and more

News

Infinix Hot 8 sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, features, offers and more

MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC unveiled at CES 2020

News

MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC unveiled at CES 2020

Coolpad Legacy 5G is the cheapest 5G smartphone yet

News

Coolpad Legacy 5G is the cheapest 5G smartphone yet

Honor Magic Watch 2 teased; to launch soon with Band 5i

News

Honor Magic Watch 2 teased; to launch soon with Band 5i

Most Popular

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

Huami announces Amazfit Bip S with 40-day battery

OnePlus Concept One with disappearing cameras revealed

Infinix Hot 8 sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, features, offers and more

MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC unveiled at CES 2020

Coolpad Legacy 5G is the cheapest 5G smartphone yet

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huami announces Amazfit Bip S with 40-day battery

Wearables

Huami announces Amazfit Bip S with 40-day battery
OnePlus Concept One with disappearing cameras revealed

News

OnePlus Concept One with disappearing cameras revealed
MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC unveiled at CES 2020

News

MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC unveiled at CES 2020
Coolpad Legacy 5G is the cheapest 5G smartphone yet

News

Coolpad Legacy 5G is the cheapest 5G smartphone yet
Sony Vision-S electric concept car revealed

News

Sony Vision-S electric concept car revealed

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में अब रूम AC 24 डिग्री सेल्सियस के टेम्प्रेचर पर सेट रहेंगे : रिपोर्ट

ई-कॉमर्स कंपनियों से डाटा चुरा कर ग्राहकों से ठगी के आरोपित गिरफ्तार

 Infinix Hot 8 स्मार्टफोन की सेल आज, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Mi Super Sale का आज आखिरी दिन, चैक करें ये सभी डील्स

Samsung Carnival Sale का आज आखिरी दिन, चैक करें ये बेहतरीन डील्स

News

Huami announces Amazfit Bip S with 40-day battery
Wearables
Huami announces Amazfit Bip S with 40-day battery
OnePlus Concept One with disappearing cameras revealed

News

OnePlus Concept One with disappearing cameras revealed
Infinix Hot 8 sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, features, offers and more

News

Infinix Hot 8 sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, features, offers and more
MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC unveiled at CES 2020

News

MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC unveiled at CES 2020
Coolpad Legacy 5G is the cheapest 5G smartphone yet

News

Coolpad Legacy 5G is the cheapest 5G smartphone yet