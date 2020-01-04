comscore OnePlus Concept One smartphone has an 'invisible camera'
CES 2020: OnePlus to reveal Concept One smartphone with 'invisible camera'

The OnePlus Concept One smartphone is essentially a prototype which may not be available to consumers.

  • Published: January 4, 2020 3:03 PM IST
OnePlus Concept One teaser

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has announced that its Concept One smartphone which will be unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in the US will feature an “invisible camera” and color-shifting glass technology. Market watchers earlier speculated that the Concept One would be a foldable-display phone. Similar to the Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, Motorola’s Razr and Huawei’s Mate X.

But now in an official tweet from the company OnePlus has confirmed that the smartphone will feature an ‘invisible camera’. This technology will apparently result from color-shifting glass technology as seen in the teaser. “We’re bringing the #OnePlusConceptOne to #CES2020, but you don’t have to wait: you can get a sneak peek at it right here, along with its ground-breaking “invisible camera” and colour-shifting glass technology,” reads the OnePlus tweet.

The “invisible camera” effect on the rear of the device is created by an electrochromic sheet of glass covering the cameras, according to a report by The Verge. The glass can switch between tinted and opaque with an electrical signal, it added. However, other than these two features, not much details are available about the phone. Other specifications may only be unveiled at CES that kicks off in Las Vegas, Nevada. As per rumors, the upcoming device is expected to come with some ultra fast charging technologies. This would include 40W wireless charging and up to 100W wired charging.

Besides this the smartphone is set to feature flagship specifications which has been the case with previous phones. OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau spoke to Wired and said that the Concept One was a “bold exploration for OnePlus, and is also a representation of overcoming a lot of [engineering] challenges.” The device is essentially a prototype which may not be available to consumers. Despite this Lau added that the company will be looking for “feedback” from its unveiling. OnePlus will also be examining “the possibility of making a device that’s available for users more widely.”

  • Published Date: January 4, 2020 3:03 PM IST

