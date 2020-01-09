TCL foldable phone to feature 5G and a 7.2-inch screen

Chinese smartphone maker TCL has finally entered the smartphone market with its own devices. The company shared details about its smartphone line at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020. As part of the reveal, the company shared its smartphone lineup including TCL 10 Pro, TCL 10 5G, TCL 10L. In addition, the company has also shared its first foldable smartphone for the market. This foldable smartphone comes months after TCL shared details about an experimental triple-fold smartphone. Let’s talk about the design and specifications of the new foldable smartphone from TCL.

TCL foldable phone details and specifications

According to a report from CNET, the device comes with a 7.2-inch display made from plastic. It also features plastic bezels on the device. The report also noted that the foldable smartphone can stand at any stage of the fold. In contrast, other foldable smartphones tend to either snap open or snap close instead of staying open. It can also be used in both the orientations in a natural manner. In fact, the device can also sit up where the user can use the second half for typing. The company also shared some specifications regarding the device. This includes a quad-camera setup, an Android-based smartphone, and 5G support.

Talking about the camera setup, the smartphone comes with a primary, super-wide-angle, macro-lens, and a low-light sensor. Given that the smartphone will feature 5G connectivity, TCL is likely to come with Snapdragon 765 or Snapdragon 765G SoC. The company also revealed that the foldable smartphone will be cheaper than the recently launched Motorola Razr foldable smartphone.

This smartphone asserts that foldable smartphones are likely the way forward for future smartphones. A number of smartphone makers across the market are currently working on their foldable smartphones. Companies such as Samsung and Motorola have already launched and announced their smartphones in the market.