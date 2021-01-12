Alarm.com has unveiled a touchless video doorbell that rings without requiring any contact The device was unveiled at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021. Keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic, the touchless video doorbell has been announced to reduce health risks and make home visits safer. The Alarm.com Touchless Video Doorbell ships with an accessory mat that tells visitors where to stand to automatically ring the bell. Also Read - LG rollable smartphone unveiled at CES 2021, could be launched soon

"Give visitors a hands-free experience with the new Alarm.com Touchless Video Doorbell. You'll hear a chime and get a mobile alert as soon as someone stands on your doormat," according to the company.

The doorbell features a Full HD resolution camera, HDR, and infrared night vision. Visitors will not need to physically press the doorbell button. Instead, they can stand on the doormat placed in front of the door to ring the chime. The doorbell triggers the chime in the home as soon as a person is detected.

A mobile alert is also sent to the homeowner and users can speak with the visitors outside, thanks to the doorbell’s live HD video and two-way audio. The doorbell starts recording a video clip as soon as the chime is ringed. Users can also customize the Touchless Video Doorbell to say, turn on the light when a person is detected at the door. To avoid inadvertent chimes, the company uses rapid people detection technology, which ensures animals, packages or other non-human objects do not trigger the bell.

The Touchless Video Doorbell by Alarm.com offers a 150-degree vertical field of view for a clear look at the visitors and packages at the door. The bell also includes heater for low temperature operation. Thanks to Alarm.com mobile app and website, users can view live video as well as saved clips.

“Protecting the health and safety of loved ones and our communities has never been more important,” said Anne Ferguson, VP of marketing at Alarm.com in a press statement. “Particularly in the current environment, our front doors have become an even greater hotbed of activity. Our Touchless Video Doorbell helps homeowners and visitors alike maintain social distance and avoid encountering germs, bacteria and viruses that may exist on surfaces around the front door. Adding this touch-free solution to an Alarm.com-powered smart home security system is another way we can stay vigilant and protect one another.”