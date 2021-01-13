comscore AMD has announced its Ryzen 5000 series processors | BGR India
CES 2021: AMD's 7nm Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors announced

AMD has announced its Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors for gaming laptops at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021.

AMD Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors have been announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021. The Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors will bring “Zen 3” core architecture to laptops. “New AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors provide unprecedented levels of performance and incredible battery life for gamers, creators, and professionals,” AMD said in a press statement. Also Read - CES 2021: Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 with 360Hz display, more gaming laptops unveiled

Asus, HP, and Lenovo laptops powered by AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors will be available starting in Q1 2021. AMD has also announced Ryzen PRO 5000 series mobile processors and over 150 consumer and commercial notebooks based on the processor will available throughout 2021. Also Read - CES 2021: Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 with bigger e-Ink display launched

AMD Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors include high-performance H- and ultra-mobile U-Series processors. More features include enhanced gaming experiences and battery life. The Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors are built on the new AMD “Zen 3” architecture. They feature up to 8 cores and 16 threads. Also Read - CES 2021: Fossil Gen 5 LTE Touchscreen smartwatch with cellular connectivity unveiled

The AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX processor is said to offer up to 23 percent increase in single-threaded performance and up to 17 percent faster multi-threaded performance compared to the previous generation.

Coming to Ryzen 5000 U-series mobile processors, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor is said to offer an increase of up to 16 percent in single-threaded performance and up to 14 percent faster multithreaded performance over the previous generation. The company says that the processor offers up to 17.5 hours of general usage battery life and up to 21 hours of movie playback on a single charge.

“AMD is also announcing reduced-TDP alternatives to the award-winning AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X desktop processors, coming to pre-built OEM systems only. Powered by the new “Zen 3” core architecture and with a lower 65W TDP, the Ryzen 9 5900 desktop processor offers an average of 24% faster 1080p gaming across select titles compared to the prior generation7,” AMD said in a press statement.

  Published Date: January 13, 2021 12:46 AM IST
  Updated Date: January 13, 2021 12:47 AM IST

