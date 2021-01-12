comscore CES 2021 day 2: Intel new processors for gaming, business and education
  • Home
  • News
  • CES 2021: Intel unveils new processors for gaming, business and education
News

CES 2021: Intel unveils new processors for gaming, business and education

News

Intel has introduced a new lineup of processors for businesses, education and gaming at CES 2021 which will hit the market very soon.

Intel VPro processor at CES 2021

It’s day 2 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 and Intel has a rather busy day at the virtual event where it showcased its new lineup of processors for various industries and also showcased some of its upcoming products. Also Read - Intel's new RealSense ID tech is like Apple Face ID but for smart devices

Not a lot is known of when these new processors will be coming to new laptops, PCs and smartphones but Intel sure has people excited about its new portfolio. Let’s take a look at what Intel announced at the mega event. Also Read - Microsoft might discontinue using Intel chip for its own ARM-based lineup

VPro series for businesses

Intel says its 11th Gen Core vPro line offers the best performance in a thin a light form factor. It comes with added security features like the Intel Hardware Shield which as per the company is the industry’s first silicon-based AI threat detection to prevent ransomware and crypto-mining attacks. The company says that the Intel Control-Flow Enforcement technology shuts down an entire class of attacks. The new CPU also promises better battery performance. Also Read - HP Spectre x360 series, Envy series new variants launched with 11th Gen Intel Core processors

N-Series processors for education

Intel has developed the N-series specifically targeting the education sector. This isn’t the most powerful processor in the lineup but at the same time is the most affordable. The N-series combines Intel’s Pentium Silver and Celeron processors. Intel says that the new Celeron processors offer up to 35 percent better performance with 78 percent better graphics. It also adds advanced camera and connectivity features for an enriched video conferencing and viewing experience.

H-series for gaming

The 11th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors have been launched for mobile gaming and even enthusiast-level gaming laptops. These also house some of the most powerful processors in the lineup ie the Intel Core i7 Special Edition — a quad-core processor that can go as high as 5GHz Turbo. Brands like Asus, Acer, MSI are among others that are expected to announce their systems powered by the H-Series. The new H-series also feature new Gen 4 PCIE architecture for connecting to the latest discrete graphics and deliver amazingly low latency and immersive gameplay on the go.

Alder Lake and Rocket Lake processors teased

Perhaps the most interesting processor at the event, Alder Lake is set to go against Apple‘s ARM M1 chip which is powering its latest MacBooks. As per Intel, the new Alder Lake chipset users a hybrid architecture which is similar to ARM’s BIG.little. Alder Lake utilizes high-performance cores alongside high-efficiency ones. Intel has said that it wants this platform to be at the core of desktops and notebooks instead of focusing on smartphones.

It’s possible these chipsets will hit the market in the second half of the year.

The company also teased its Rocket Lake Intel Core i9-11900K processor that comes with PCIe support bumping up the IPC (instructions per cycle) by 19 percent.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 12, 2021 11:41 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 13, 2021 12:09 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

CES 2021: Lenovo launches ThinkBook Plus Gen 2
Laptops
CES 2021: Lenovo launches ThinkBook Plus Gen 2
New Intel processors for education, gaming and business introduced at CES 2021

News

New Intel processors for education, gaming and business introduced at CES 2021

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ launched with 11th Gen Intel Core CPU

Laptops

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ launched with 11th Gen Intel Core CPU

Signal, Telegram get more than 40 lakh new users in just a few days

Apps

Signal, Telegram get more than 40 lakh new users in just a few days

CES 2021: Fossil Gen 5 LTE smartwatch launched

Wearables

CES 2021: Fossil Gen 5 LTE smartwatch launched

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

New Intel processors for education, gaming and business introduced at CES 2021

CES 2021: Lenovo launches ThinkBook Plus Gen 2

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ launched with 11th Gen Intel Core CPU

CES 2021: Fossil Gen 5 LTE smartwatch launched

CES 2021: Samsung Exynos 2100 launched, could power Galaxy S21

CES 2021 Day 1 recap: LG Rollable smartphone, Smart TVs and more

CES 2021: Schedule, what to expect, products expected

How to send Happy Lohri 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers

What is Signal, how to use, and top features of the app

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now the richest person in the world worth $186 billion

Related Topics

Related Stories

New Intel processors for education, gaming and business introduced at CES 2021

News

New Intel processors for education, gaming and business introduced at CES 2021
LG Gram 2021 laptop lineup revealed; details here

Laptops

LG Gram 2021 laptop lineup revealed; details here
RealSense ID: Intel introduces its version of Face ID for smart devices

News

RealSense ID: Intel introduces its version of Face ID for smart devices
Microsoft is reportedly developing its own ARM-based chipsets for Surface laptops

News

Microsoft is reportedly developing its own ARM-based chipsets for Surface laptops
Asus ZenBook 14 UX435 (11th Gen Intel) review: Quite unique

Reviews

Asus ZenBook 14 UX435 (11th Gen Intel) review: Quite unique

हिंदी समाचार

nubia Red Magic 6 गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन जल्द होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगी 120W फास्ट चार्जिंग

LG Rollable Teased at CES 2021 : LG का रोल होने वाला स्मार्टफोन, खींचने पर बन जाता है टैबलेट

CES 2021 में पेश किए गए Amazfit GTR 2e और Amazfit GTS 2e स्मार्टवॉच, भारत में जल्द होंगे लॉन्च

CES 2021 : TCL की गजब की टेक्नोलॉजी, पेपर की रोल और रबर की तरह खिंचेगी स्क्रीन

चीन के निशाने पर भारतीय, WhatsApp Message के जरिए कर रहा 'खतरनाक' प्लानिंग

Latest Videos

OnePlus Band first impressions

Hands On

OnePlus Band first impressions
WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions

Hands On

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions
Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: An unbeatable value?

Hands On

Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: An unbeatable value?

News

New Intel processors for education, gaming and business introduced at CES 2021
News
New Intel processors for education, gaming and business introduced at CES 2021
CES 2021: Lenovo launches ThinkBook Plus Gen 2

Laptops

CES 2021: Lenovo launches ThinkBook Plus Gen 2
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ launched with 11th Gen Intel Core CPU

Laptops

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ launched with 11th Gen Intel Core CPU
CES 2021: Fossil Gen 5 LTE smartwatch launched

Wearables

CES 2021: Fossil Gen 5 LTE smartwatch launched
CES 2021: Samsung Exynos 2100 launched, could power Galaxy S21

News

CES 2021: Samsung Exynos 2100 launched, could power Galaxy S21

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers