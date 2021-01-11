has launched a new detachable X12 at (CES) 2021 which is also touted to be the first detachable ThinkPad devices launched in a few years. Also Read - CES 2021: TCL launches 4K Mini LED, 4K QLED and 4K HDR TVs

The new ThinkPad comes powered by a 11th Gen UP4 processor, and also packs a 12.4-inch full HD display. It also comes with a detachable keyboard and uses the same magnetic pen as the X1 Titanium Yoga.

Lenovo is also offering Wi-Fi connectivity with the X12.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro

Lenovo also unveiled the 14-inch Yoga Slim 7i Pro that packs a 90Hz OLED display and runs on the latest 11th Gen Intel Core mobile processor with Intel Iris X graphics.

Some of the innovations it packs are hands-free login, Intelligent Cooling Mode and support for Alexa.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon

Apart from the X12 and the Yoga Slim Pro, Lenovo also took the wraps off its new ThinkPad device, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon that receives a new 10nm Intel 11th Gen CPU. It also comes with a slightly wider touchpad, the addition of Dolby Voice and the fingerprint reader has been moved to the power button.

The 13.5-inch laptop comes with a QHD display, four microphones, two thunderbolt ports and comes with a 3.0-degree flexible display. For connectivity, it comes with support and also a magnetic pen.

ThinkReality A3

Lenovo also launched a new pair of lightweight AR glasses called ThinkReality A3 during the CES 2021.

These glasses are only available to enterprise customers and can connect to your PC or a smartphone via a USB Type-C cable.

The company is making these glasses available in select markets worldwide starting mid-2021. The pricing, however, has not been revealed.

The AR smart glasses are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 Platform for high-quality performance and feature stereoscopic 1080p displays presenting the user with up to 5 virtual displays.

The ThinkReality A3 Industrial Edition tethers to select Motorola smartphones1 for hands-free, AR-supported tasks in complex work environments. It fits like sunglasses and can be enhanced with industrial frame options for safer and more durable use.

It also comes with an 8-megapixel RGB camera provides 1080p video for remote expert use cases while the dual fish-eye cameras provide room-scale tracking.