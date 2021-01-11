comscore CES 2021: LG has announced new brighter OLED TVs | BGR India
News

CES 2021: LG announces brighter OLED TVs

Smart TVs

LG has announced brighter OLED TVs at the CES 2021 with OLED evo. It unveiled new G1 and C1 TV series in its 2021 TV lineup.

LG-oled-evo

LG has unveiled its flagship TV lineup at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 including OLED, QNED Mini LED and NanoCell TVs. The TV lineup has been upgraded with a new OLED panel as well as new advanced LCD panel structure that combines Quantum NanoCell color technology with mini LED backlighting, which the company says will improve color accuracy and greater contrast. The LG TVs also feature an upgraded AI processor, while the webOS has been redesigned as well. Also Read - Samsung at CES 2021: New refrigerator, Micro LED TV and more

Among LG’s 2021 OLED TV lineup is its G1 series that features OLED evo. In addition, LG’s C1 series features a range of size options from the 48-inch model to the new 83-inch model. LG has also announced its new Gallery Stand. Also Read - CES 2021: HP announces Elite Dragonfly Max, Elite Wireless Earbuds, ENVY 14, more devices

LG’s OLED TV models in the Z1, G1 and C1 series, LG QNED Mini LED TV models QNED99 and QNED95 and LG NanoCell TV models NANO99 and NANO95 are powered by the company’s α (Alpha) 9 Gen 4 AI processor. The intelligent processor relies on deep learning to enhance picture quality. Among key features is AI Picture Pro that can recognize objects to distinguish between foregrounds and backgrounds to make images more 3D, optimize the picture quality as well as the amount of light in scenes. Also Read - CES 2021: Schedule, what to expect, products expected

LG’sα (Alpha) 9 Gen 4 AI processor also includes the AI Sound Pro with Virtual 5.1.2 surround sound up and Auto Volume Leveling. LG also displayed its new soundbars, the exterior of which is made from recycled materials.

LG’s next-generation TVs will run the webOS 6.0 smart TV platform, which the company recently unveiled. It includes a revamped Home screen as well as performance and feature improvements. The webOS 6.0 is said to offer faster access to apps and more personalized recommendations.

LG’s 2021 OLED TVs including QNED Mini LED and NanoCell TVs also come with features like Game Optimizer along with a 1 millisecond response time, low input lag and four ports supporting the latest HDMI specifications. LG has announced that more TV models will support HDMI 2.1 features in 2021. Features like enhanced audio return channel (eARC) and automatic low latency mode (ALLM) will be supported across the full lineup.

“Our commitment to raising the industry bar and increasing value for consumers are both clearly evident in the 2021 LG OLED TV lineup,” said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company in a press release. “Featuring LG OLED evo, our most advanced panel technology yet, our newest OLED TVs are in a league of their own, delivering another level of viewing experience we feel confident in saying is second to none.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 11, 2021 8:46 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 11, 2021 8:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

CES 2021: LG announces new G1 TV series with OLED evo
News
CES 2021: LG announces new G1 TV series with OLED evo
CES 2021: HP launches Elite Wireless Earbuds, ENVY 14, more

Laptops

CES 2021: HP launches Elite Wireless Earbuds, ENVY 14, more

Hike Messenger to shut down this month

Apps

Hike Messenger to shut down this month

Here are the top tech news of the day

News

Here are the top tech news of the day

First look at the OnePlus Band

Photo Gallery

First look at the OnePlus Band

OnePlus Band first look

Photo Gallery

OnePlus Band first look

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Redmi K40 to launch next month: Report

Top CES 2021 Samsung announcements and technologies at the event

CES 2021: LG announces new G1 TV series with OLED evo

CES 2021: HP launches Elite Wireless Earbuds, ENVY 14, more

Hike Messenger to shut down this month

CES 2021: Schedule, what to expect, products expected

What is Signal, how to use, and top features of the app

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now the richest person in the world worth $186 billion

Everything we know about Samsung Galaxy M12

What is WhatsApp new privacy policy, why is it important for you?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Top CES 2021 Samsung announcements and technologies at the event

News

Top CES 2021 Samsung announcements and technologies at the event
CES 2021: LG announces new G1 TV series with OLED evo

News

CES 2021: LG announces new G1 TV series with OLED evo
CES 2021: HP launches Elite Wireless Earbuds, ENVY 14, more

Laptops

CES 2021: HP launches Elite Wireless Earbuds, ENVY 14, more
CES 2021: Schedule, what to expect, products expected

Features

CES 2021: Schedule, what to expect, products expected
Lenovo LAVIE MINI, PC-gaming console hybrid announced for CES 2021

Gaming

Lenovo LAVIE MINI, PC-gaming console hybrid announced for CES 2021

हिंदी समाचार

best data plan under rs 100 : Jio, Airtel और Vi के खास रिचार्ज प्लान, 100 रुपये से कम में 12GB तक डेटा

iQOO 7 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, मात्र 15 मिनट में हो जाएगा फुल चार्ज

samsung 200mp camera: गजब! आ रहा 200MP कैमरा वाला स्मार्टफोन

Nokia जल्द लॉन्च कर सकती है 4 नए 5G स्मार्टफोन, लीक हुई जानकारी

WhatsApp Users Date On Google : व्हाट्सऐप यूजर्स की प्राइवेसी खतरे में, अब ग्रुप चैट और प्रोफाइल गूगल पर दिखीं

Latest Videos

WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions

Hands On

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions
Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: An unbeatable value?

Hands On

Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: An unbeatable value?
Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review

News

Redmi K40 to launch next month: Report
Mobiles
Redmi K40 to launch next month: Report
Top CES 2021 Samsung announcements and technologies at the event

News

Top CES 2021 Samsung announcements and technologies at the event
CES 2021: LG announces new G1 TV series with OLED evo

News

CES 2021: LG announces new G1 TV series with OLED evo
CES 2021: HP launches Elite Wireless Earbuds, ENVY 14, more

Laptops

CES 2021: HP launches Elite Wireless Earbuds, ENVY 14, more
Hike Messenger to shut down this month

Apps

Hike Messenger to shut down this month

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers