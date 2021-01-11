LG has unveiled its flagship TV lineup at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 including OLED, QNED Mini LED and NanoCell TVs. The TV lineup has been upgraded with a new OLED panel as well as new advanced LCD panel structure that combines Quantum NanoCell color technology with mini LED backlighting, which the company says will improve color accuracy and greater contrast. The LG TVs also feature an upgraded AI processor, while the webOS has been redesigned as well. Also Read - Samsung at CES 2021: New refrigerator, Micro LED TV and more

Among LG's 2021 OLED TV lineup is its G1 series that features OLED evo. In addition, LG's C1 series features a range of size options from the 48-inch model to the new 83-inch model. LG has also announced its new Gallery Stand.

LG's OLED TV models in the Z1, G1 and C1 series, LG QNED Mini LED TV models QNED99 and QNED95 and LG NanoCell TV models NANO99 and NANO95 are powered by the company's α (Alpha) 9 Gen 4 AI processor. The intelligent processor relies on deep learning to enhance picture quality. Among key features is AI Picture Pro that can recognize objects to distinguish between foregrounds and backgrounds to make images more 3D, optimize the picture quality as well as the amount of light in scenes.

LG’sα (Alpha) 9 Gen 4 AI processor also includes the AI Sound Pro with Virtual 5.1.2 surround sound up and Auto Volume Leveling. LG also displayed its new soundbars, the exterior of which is made from recycled materials.

LG’s next-generation TVs will run the webOS 6.0 smart TV platform, which the company recently unveiled. It includes a revamped Home screen as well as performance and feature improvements. The webOS 6.0 is said to offer faster access to apps and more personalized recommendations.

LG’s 2021 OLED TVs including QNED Mini LED and NanoCell TVs also come with features like Game Optimizer along with a 1 millisecond response time, low input lag and four ports supporting the latest HDMI specifications. LG has announced that more TV models will support HDMI 2.1 features in 2021. Features like enhanced audio return channel (eARC) and automatic low latency mode (ALLM) will be supported across the full lineup.

“Our commitment to raising the industry bar and increasing value for consumers are both clearly evident in the 2021 LG OLED TV lineup,” said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company in a press release. “Featuring LG OLED evo, our most advanced panel technology yet, our newest OLED TVs are in a league of their own, delivering another level of viewing experience we feel confident in saying is second to none.”