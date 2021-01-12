Samsung has announced its flagship Exynos 2100 mobile processor, which is expected to power the upcoming Galaxy S21 series smartphone launching on January 14. Samsung 2100 is the company’s first premium 5G-integrated mobile processor built on a 5-nanometer (nm) extreme ultra-violet (EUV) process node and it was unveiled at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021. Also Read - CES 2021 Day 1 recap: LG Rollable smartphone, Lenovo ThinkPad X12, Smart TVs and more

As for the CPU configuration, Samsung Exynos 2100 packs one Arm Corte-X1 core clocked at up to 2.9GHz, three Cortex-A78 cores, which are clocked at 2.8Ghz, and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.2Ghz. Samsung says the octa-core CPU delivers more than 30 percent enhancement in multi-core performance than the predecessor. Further, the Exynos 2100 enables 10 percent higher overall performance than the 7nm processor.

The chipset sports Arm Mali-G78, which is said to improve graphic performance by more than 40 percent, enabling immersive gaming experience on mobile and AR/VR or MR (Mixed Reality).

Thanks to a new tri-core NPU architecture, the Exynos 2100 offers a significant boost in AI capabilities. “Exynos 2100 can perform up to 26-trillion-operations-per-second (TOPS) with more than twice the power efficiency than the previous generation,” Samsung said in a press release. This translates to more interactive and smart features as well as enhanced computer vision performance in applications such as imaging.

Coming to camera capabilities, Samsung Exynos 2100’s image signal processor (ISP) supports camera resolutions of up to 200-megapixels. Six individual sensors can be connected to process four concurrently. Zoom performance and ultra-wide image quality have been improved as well with the help of a multi-camera and frame processor (MCFP).

Coming to cellular connectivity, the Exynos 2100 supports 5G’s sub-6GHz and mmWave spectrums from 2G GSM/CDMA, 3G WCDMA, and 4G LTE. “The modem delivers a maximum downlink speed of up to 5.1-gigabits per second (Gbps) in sub-6-gigahertz (GHz) and 7.35Gbps in mmWave, or up to 3.0Gbps in 4G networks with 1024 Quadrature Amplitude Modulation (QAM) support,” according to Samsung.

“Today we are delighted to introduce the Exynos 2100, our most advanced mobile processor yet. Armed with powerful processing technologies and an advanced 5G modem on a power-efficient 5nm process node, Exynos 2100 will set a new standard for tomorrow’s flagship mobile devices,” said Inyup Kang, President of System LSI Business at Samsung Electronics.