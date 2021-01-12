comscore Samsung Exynos 2100 launched at CES 2021 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • CES 2021: Samsung unveils Exynos 2100, its first 5G-integrated mobile processor
News

CES 2021: Samsung unveils Exynos 2100, its first 5G-integrated mobile processor

News

Samsung Exynos 2100, the company's first 5G-integrated mobile processor has been launched at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021.

samsung-exynos-2100

Samsung has announced its flagship Exynos 2100 mobile processor, which is expected to power the upcoming Galaxy S21 series smartphone launching on January 14. Samsung 2100 is the company’s first premium 5G-integrated mobile processor built on a 5-nanometer (nm) extreme ultra-violet (EUV) process node and it was unveiled at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021. Also Read - CES 2021 Day 1 recap: LG Rollable smartphone, Lenovo ThinkPad X12, Smart TVs and more

As for the CPU configuration, Samsung Exynos 2100 packs one Arm Corte-X1 core clocked at up to 2.9GHz, three Cortex-A78 cores, which are clocked at 2.8Ghz, and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.2Ghz. Samsung says the octa-core CPU delivers more than 30 percent enhancement in multi-core performance than the predecessor. Further, the Exynos 2100 enables 10 percent higher overall performance than the 7nm processor. Also Read - CES 2021: New touchless video doorbell for COVID era showcased

The chipset sports Arm Mali-G78, which is said to improve graphic performance by more than 40 percent, enabling immersive gaming experience on mobile and AR/VR or MR (Mixed Reality). Also Read - LG Rollable smartphone showcased at CES 2021, could launch soon

Thanks to a new tri-core NPU architecture, the Exynos 2100 offers a significant boost in AI capabilities. “Exynos 2100 can perform up to 26-trillion-operations-per-second (TOPS) with more than twice the power efficiency than the previous generation,” Samsung said in a press release. This translates to more interactive and smart features as well as enhanced computer vision performance in applications such as imaging.

Coming to camera capabilities, Samsung Exynos 2100’s image signal processor (ISP) supports camera resolutions of up to 200-megapixels. Six individual sensors can be connected to process four concurrently. Zoom performance and ultra-wide image quality have been improved as well with the help of a multi-camera and frame processor (MCFP).

Coming to cellular connectivity, the Exynos 2100 supports 5G’s sub-6GHz and mmWave spectrums from 2G GSM/CDMA, 3G WCDMA, and 4G LTE. “The modem delivers a maximum downlink speed of up to 5.1-gigabits per second (Gbps) in sub-6-gigahertz (GHz) and 7.35Gbps in mmWave, or up to 3.0Gbps in 4G networks with 1024 Quadrature Amplitude Modulation (QAM) support,” according to Samsung.

“Today we are delighted to introduce the Exynos 2100, our most advanced mobile processor yet. Armed with powerful processing technologies and an advanced 5G modem on a power-efficient 5nm process node, Exynos 2100 will set a new standard for tomorrow’s flagship mobile devices,” said Inyup Kang, President of System LSI Business at Samsung Electronics.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 12, 2021 8:13 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 12, 2021 8:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

CES 2021: Samsung Exynos 2100 launched, could power Galaxy S21
News
CES 2021: Samsung Exynos 2100 launched, could power Galaxy S21
Dell G5 15 5500 review: One for casual gamers

Reviews

Dell G5 15 5500 review: One for casual gamers

Among Us is the most downloaded mobile game for 2020

Gaming

Among Us is the most downloaded mobile game for 2020

Today's Tech News: Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin, PUBG Mobile 1.2 update released

News

Today's Tech News: Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin, PUBG Mobile 1.2 update released

Sony PlayStation 5 India pre-orders end within 10 minutes

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 India pre-orders end within 10 minutes

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

CES 2021: Samsung Exynos 2100 launched, could power Galaxy S21

Among Us is the most downloaded mobile game for 2020

Today's Tech News: Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin, PUBG Mobile 1.2 update released

Sony PlayStation 5 India pre-orders end within 10 minutes

Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds and Reno 5 Pro 5G launch date in India announced

CES 2021 Day 1 recap: LG Rollable smartphone, Smart TVs and more

CES 2021: Schedule, what to expect, products expected

How to send Happy Lohri 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers

What is Signal, how to use, and top features of the app

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now the richest person in the world worth $186 billion

Related Topics

Related Stories

CES 2021: Samsung Exynos 2100 launched, could power Galaxy S21

News

CES 2021: Samsung Exynos 2100 launched, could power Galaxy S21
CES 2021 Day 1 recap: LG Rollable smartphone, Smart TVs and more

Features

CES 2021 Day 1 recap: LG Rollable smartphone, Smart TVs and more
CES 2021: Touchless video doorbell unveiled

News

CES 2021: Touchless video doorbell unveiled
CES 2021: Schedule, what to expect, products expected

Features

CES 2021: Schedule, what to expect, products expected
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

nubia Red Magic 6 गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन जल्द होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगी 120W फास्ट चार्जिंग

LG Rollable Teased at CES 2021 : LG का रोल होने वाला स्मार्टफोन, खींचने पर बन जाता है टैबलेट

CES 2021 में पेश किए गए Amazfit GTR 2e और Amazfit GTS 2e स्मार्टवॉच, भारत में जल्द होंगे लॉन्च

CES 2021 : TCL की गजब की टेक्नोलॉजी, पेपर की रोल और रबर की तरह खिंचेगी स्क्रीन

चीन के निशाने पर भारतीय, WhatsApp Message के जरिए कर रहा 'खतरनाक' प्लानिंग

Latest Videos

OnePlus Band first impressions

Hands On

OnePlus Band first impressions
WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions

Hands On

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions
Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: An unbeatable value?

Hands On

Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: An unbeatable value?

News

CES 2021: Samsung Exynos 2100 launched, could power Galaxy S21
News
CES 2021: Samsung Exynos 2100 launched, could power Galaxy S21
Among Us is the most downloaded mobile game for 2020

Gaming

Among Us is the most downloaded mobile game for 2020
Today's Tech News: Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin, PUBG Mobile 1.2 update released

News

Today's Tech News: Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin, PUBG Mobile 1.2 update released
Sony PlayStation 5 India pre-orders end within 10 minutes

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 India pre-orders end within 10 minutes
Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds and Reno 5 Pro 5G launch date in India announced

News

Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds and Reno 5 Pro 5G launch date in India announced

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers