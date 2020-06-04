CES 2021 to take place in person in Las Vegas in January

CES 2020 that took place in January was the last major technological event that took place before the Coronavirus pandemic forced pretty much every other tech expo to either cancel or turn into an online-only affair. This was even true for the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2020) event that was supposed to be held in Barcelona, Spain. However, now the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has announced that CES 2021 will be held, and that too as an in-person event. Also Read - Mitron app could return to Google Play Store, but not Remove China Apps: Here's why

Elements like a broader set of safety guidelines and more are expected to be put into place for the event. Moreover, CES 2021 will also reportedly see more live streaming events and is expected to host lesser attendees than the 1,75,000 attendees that were present at CES 2020, making it somewhat easier to manage.

If all goes according to plan, CES 2021 will still be taking place in January in Las Vegas. What's worth noting here is that the city is in the US, the worst affected country right now. It still remains to be seen if it would be possible to maintain a safe environment as we go through the COVID-19 pandemic. A to of drugs and vaccines are also in testing right now, and what turn the pandemic will have taken by January 2021 is hard to predict as of now.

Another issue that the event may face is the enthusiasm of attendees. Even though CES 2021 gets green light from the health authorities, people who usually attend technology expos come from countries all over the world. This includes people from participating brands as well as general visitors. These people may not look forward to an offline event during these times. All these questions point towards the thought that it may actually be too early for CTA to decide the fate of CES 2021 right now.