comscore CES 2021 to take place in person in Las Vegas in January | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • CES 2021 to take place in person in Las Vegas in January despite pandemic, says CTA
News

CES 2021 to take place in person in Las Vegas in January despite pandemic, says CTA

News

CES 2021 is set to take place in Las Vegas in US, the most hard-hot country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Updated: June 4, 2020 7:51 PM IST
CES 2019

Image credit: CES

CES 2020 that took place in January was the last major technological event that took place before the Coronavirus pandemic forced pretty much every other tech expo to either cancel or turn into an online-only affair. This was even true for the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2020) event that was supposed to be held in Barcelona, Spain. However, now the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has announced that CES 2021 will be held, and that too as an in-person event. Also Read - Mitron app could return to Google Play Store, but not Remove China Apps: Here's why

Elements like a broader set of safety guidelines and more are expected to be put into place for the event. Moreover, CES 2021 will also reportedly see more live streaming events and is expected to host lesser attendees than the 1,75,000 attendees that were present at CES 2020, making it somewhat easier to manage. Also Read - Poco X2 prices revised in India: Check specifications, new Flipkart price and other details

Watch: Realme Watch Review

If all goes according to plan, CES 2021 will still be taking place in January in Las Vegas. What’s worth noting here is that the city is in the US, the worst affected country right now. It still remains to be seen if it would be possible to maintain a safe environment as we go through the COVID-19 pandemic. A to of drugs and vaccines are also in testing right now, and what turn the pandemic will have taken by January 2021 is hard to predict as of now. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Book S 2020 laptop launched with Intel Lakefield processor

Best wearables launched at CES 2020: Amazfit T-Rex, Suunto 7, Withings ScanWatch and more

Also Read

Best wearables launched at CES 2020: Amazfit T-Rex, Suunto 7, Withings ScanWatch and more

Another issue that the event may face is the enthusiasm of attendees. Even though CES 2021 gets green light from the health authorities, people who usually attend technology expos come from countries all over the world. This includes people from participating brands as well as general visitors. These people may not look forward to an offline event during these times. All these questions point towards the thought that it may actually be too early for CTA to decide the fate of CES 2021 right now.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 4, 2020 7:49 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 4, 2020 7:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

CES 2021 to take place in person in Las Vegas in January
News
CES 2021 to take place in person in Las Vegas in January
ZTE Axon 11 4G unveiled with Helio P70: Specifications, features

News

ZTE Axon 11 4G unveiled with Helio P70: Specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite coming to India soon

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite coming to India soon

Google faces $5 billion lawsuit for tracking users in privacy mode

News

Google faces $5 billion lawsuit for tracking users in privacy mode

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Features

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Most Popular

Realme Watch Review

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Realme Narzo 10A Review

CES 2021 to take place in person in Las Vegas in January

ZTE Axon 11 4G unveiled with Helio P70: Specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite coming to India soon

Google faces $5 billion lawsuit for tracking users in privacy mode

Mitron app could return to Google Play Store

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2020

Work from home: A look at top video calling applications

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

OnePlus Domin8 pairs pro cricketers, gamers with OnePlus 8

Related Topics

Related Stories

CES 2021 to take place in person in Las Vegas in January

News

CES 2021 to take place in person in Las Vegas in January
BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

Features

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app
Work from home: A look at long-term plan of tech companies

News

Work from home: A look at long-term plan of tech companies
Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

Features

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown
Microsoft replaces human journalists with AI

News

Microsoft replaces human journalists with AI

हिंदी समाचार

ऑनर ने चोरी चुपके लॉन्च किया सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

PUBG Mobile ने जारी किया नया अपडेट, मिलेंगे कई नए फीचर्स

शाओमी इस दमदार स्मार्टफोन पर दे रही डिस्काउंट, कम कीमत पर खरीद सकते हैं फोन

Realme X3 स्मार्टफोन की मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस लीक, भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy A31 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत

Latest Videos

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

Features

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now
Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

Reviews

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form
Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body
Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

CES 2021 to take place in person in Las Vegas in January
News
CES 2021 to take place in person in Las Vegas in January
ZTE Axon 11 4G unveiled with Helio P70: Specifications, features

News

ZTE Axon 11 4G unveiled with Helio P70: Specifications, features
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite coming to India soon

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite coming to India soon
Google faces $5 billion lawsuit for tracking users in privacy mode

News

Google faces $5 billion lawsuit for tracking users in privacy mode
Mitron app could return to Google Play Store

News

Mitron app could return to Google Play Store