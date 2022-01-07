CES 2022: HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset is the world's first to offer a week's worth usage on single charge

HyperX, HP’s gaming peripherals team announced a new gaming accessories lineup at CES 2022. The latest addition includes HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset, HyperX Clutch wireless gaming controller, and the Pulsefire Haste wireless gaming mouse.

The highlight of the HyperX announcement is its new wireless gaming headset that is claimed to deliver up to 300 hours of battery life on a single charge. Besides wireless peripherals, HyperX introduced the Alloy Origins 65 mechanical gaming keyboard with HyperX Red and Aqua mechanical switches. Here are the details on the new HyperX accessories.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset

The new wireless gaming headset from HyperX uses enhanced custom design Dual Chamber Technology and feature HyperX 50mm drivers. The headset boasts pliable leatherette and custom plush memory foam, and a durable aluminum frame for long-lasting durability and stability. It has a detachable noise-canceling mic with an LED indicator. There are audio controls on the ear cup. The gaming headset delivers an immersive audio experience with DTS Headphone: X. The wireless range on the new HyperX headset is 20 meters. The battery takes about 4.5 hours to fully charge.

HyperX Clutch Wireless Gaming Controller

HyperX Clutch wireless controller offers a controller layout for improved mobile gaming control. The textured controller grips on the sides are meant to enhance in-game performance. The device has wireless support for Android mobile devices (via Bluetooth 4.2 or a 2.4GHz wireless receiver).

To connect to a PC, you get a USB-C to USB-A cable, that allows taking advantage of gaming on the cloud via multiple devices. HyperX has implemented a detachable and adjustable mobile phone clip on the controller that expands from 41mm to 86mm. The Clutch wireless controller equips a built-in rechargeable battery that is rated to deliver up to 19 hours of battery life on a single charge.

A new mechanical keyboard, the HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard was introduced alongside. It features HyperX mechanical switches rated with an 80 million lifetime click rating per switch. It has RGB backlit keys with an exposed LED design and five adjustable brightness levels. Origins 65 has HyperX NGENUITY software that allows users to personalize lighting,6 Game Mode, and macro settings, offering up to three profiles with onboard memory. The keyboard comes in HyperX Red linear switches or HyperX Aqua tactile switches. A wireless gaming mouse- Pulsefire Haste has been announced as well that comes with six programmable buttons with onboard memory and uses TTC Golden micro dust proof switches rated for up to 80 million clicks. In addition, the company also showcased HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset, HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset that offers virtual surround sound, and 3D audio spatialisation respectively.