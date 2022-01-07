comscore CES 2022: HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset is the world's first to offer a week's worth usage on single charge
  • Home
  • News
  • CES 2022: HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset is the world's first to offer a week's worth usage on single charge
News

CES 2022: HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset is the world's first to offer a week's worth usage on single charge

News

CES 2022: HP's gaming peripherals team announced a new gaming accessories lineup that includes- HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset, HyperX Clutch wireless gaming controller, and the Pulsefire Haste wireless gaming mouse.

HyperX accessories CES 2022

HyperX, HP’s gaming peripherals team announced a new gaming accessories lineup at CES 2022. The latest addition includes HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset, HyperX Clutch wireless gaming controller, and the Pulsefire Haste wireless gaming mouse.

The highlight of the HyperX announcement is its new wireless gaming headset that is claimed to deliver up to 300 hours of battery life on a single charge. Besides wireless peripherals, HyperX introduced the Alloy Origins 65 mechanical gaming keyboard with HyperX Red and Aqua mechanical switches. Here are the details on the new HyperX accessories.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset

The new wireless gaming headset from HyperX uses enhanced custom design Dual Chamber Technology and feature HyperX 50mm drivers. The headset boasts pliable leatherette and custom plush memory foam, and a durable aluminum frame for long-lasting durability and stability. It has a detachable noise-canceling mic with an LED indicator. There are audio controls on the ear cup. The gaming headset delivers an immersive audio experience with DTS Headphone: X. The wireless range on the new HyperX headset is 20 meters. The battery takes about 4.5 hours to fully charge.

HyperX Clutch Wireless Gaming Controller

HyperX Clutch wireless controller offers a controller layout for improved mobile gaming control. The textured controller grips on the sides are meant to enhance in-game performance. The device has wireless support for Android mobile devices (via Bluetooth 4.2 or a 2.4GHz wireless receiver).

To connect to a PC, you get a USB-C to USB-A cable, that allows taking advantage of gaming on the cloud via multiple devices. HyperX has implemented a detachable and adjustable mobile phone clip on the controller that expands from 41mm to 86mm. The Clutch wireless controller equips a built-in rechargeable battery that is rated to deliver up to 19 hours of battery life on a single charge.

A new mechanical keyboard, the HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard was introduced alongside. It features HyperX mechanical switches rated with an 80 million lifetime click rating per switch. It has RGB backlit keys with an exposed LED design and five adjustable brightness levels. Origins 65 has HyperX NGENUITY software that allows users to personalize lighting,6 Game Mode, and macro settings, offering up to three profiles with onboard memory. The keyboard comes in HyperX Red linear switches or HyperX Aqua tactile switches. A wireless gaming mouse- Pulsefire Haste has been announced as well that comes with six programmable buttons with onboard memory and uses TTC Golden micro dust proof switches rated for up to 80 million clicks. In addition, the company also showcased HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset, HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset that offers virtual surround sound, and 3D audio spatialisation respectively.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 7, 2022 2:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Redmi K50 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC to debut in February
Mobiles
Redmi K50 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC to debut in February
CES 2022: HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset is the world's first to offer a week's worth usage on single charge

News

CES 2022: HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset is the world's first to offer a week's worth usage on single charge

Oppo mobile explosion: Allahabad HC stays the case

News

Oppo mobile explosion: Allahabad HC stays the case

Google, Facebook fined up to 210 million euros by French govt agency

News

Google, Facebook fined up to 210 million euros by French govt agency

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G available on massive discounts

Deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G available on massive discounts

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Lenovo launches new Smart Clock 2 smart speaker in India

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Ride Vision System for self-driving cars at CES 2022: Check details

CES 2022: HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset is the world's first to offer a week's worth usage on single charge

Oppo mobile explosion: Allahabad HC stays the case

Google, Facebook fined up to 210 million euros by French govt agency

CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched

Explained: What is energy harvesting, how it will be a part of our lives

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

Explained: What is the Bulli Bai app controversy all about?

BlackBerry: The last nail in the coffin

Related Topics

Related Stories

CES 2022: HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset is the world's first to offer a week's worth usage on single charge

News

CES 2022: HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset is the world's first to offer a week's worth usage on single charge

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Redeem Code for today (7 January 2021): इंडियन सर्वर पर आज इस रिडीम कोड से मिलेगा एक धांसू रिवॉर्ड

Oppo A54 फोन की कीमत हुई कम, जानें नए दाम और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

OnePlus 10 Pro में होंगे 4 यूनिक कैमरा फीचर्स, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशन्स से लेकर कीमत तक पूरी डिटेल

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra में होगा 108MP का Super Clear lens, लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुए सभी धांसू स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Jio UPI AutoPay खुद कर देगा मोबाइल रिचार्ज, यूजर्स की बड़ी टेंशन हुई खत्म

Latest Videos

CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched

Features

CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched
Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more

News

Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more
CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

Features

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched
VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

Hands On

VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

News

Lenovo launches new Smart Clock 2 smart speaker in India
News
Lenovo launches new Smart Clock 2 smart speaker in India
Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Ride Vision System for self-driving cars at CES 2022: Check details

News

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Ride Vision System for self-driving cars at CES 2022: Check details
CES 2022: HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset is the world's first to offer a week's worth usage on single charge

News

CES 2022: HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset is the world's first to offer a week's worth usage on single charge
Oppo mobile explosion: Allahabad HC stays the case

News

Oppo mobile explosion: Allahabad HC stays the case
Google, Facebook fined up to 210 million euros by French govt agency

News

Google, Facebook fined up to 210 million euros by French govt agency

new arrivals in india

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers