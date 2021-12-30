comscore Mercedes, OnePlus scrap CES 2022 plans amid rising Covid cases
CES 2022: Mercedes, OnePlus scrap Las Vegas plans amid rising Covid cases

CES 2022 seems to be falling apart as more companies opt out of having in-person presence in Las Vegas next month. The list includes Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, GM, Twitter, and Intel to name a few.

Image: CES/Twitter

Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 seems to be falling apart as more companies scrap their plans of having in-person presence in Las Vegas next month. And the latest ones to join the bandwagon are Mercedes, AMD and OnePlus. Instead, the three companies plan to have a digital presence at the event which is set to take place between January 5 and January 8. Also Read - Using a OnePlus phone? You must update your phone immediately

Mercedes in a statement to CNET said that it was cancelling its plans amid the rising number of Covid-cases in the country. “As the health and safety of our customers, partners, employees and guests are our highest priority. In view of the current situation in connection with the COVID-19 virus, we’ve therefore decided to cancel Mercedes-Benz AG’s participation in CES 2022, after intensive consultations,” a Mercedes spokesperson told the publication. Also Read - From Google to Meta, here are all the top tech brands dropping out of CES 2022

But Mercedes is not the only automaker that has decided to opt out of having in-person presence at CES 2022. Canadian automaker Magna International too has decided to join the growing list of companies that are scrapping their Las Vegas plans. The company announced its decision in a tweet wherein it said that it will showcase all its innovations at a virtual booth. “Join us in the Magna Virtual Booth at https://magna.com/CES2022 for the latest in New Mobility, Eco Innovation, Driver Assistance, Distinction & Experience,” the company shared. Also Read - CES 2022: Top 5 cool products to be unveiled at the event

Additionally, smartphone maker OnePlus has also skipped having an in-person presence at CES next month. The company earlier planned on having an unofficial presence at the tradeshow, but it cancelled its plans amid the rising Covid-19 and Omicron cases in the country. Similarly, AMD too announced that it was planning to participate in the event virtually. “While the AMD 2022 Product Premiere was always planned as a digital-only livestream, our in-person engagements will now transition to virtual in the best interest of the health and safety of our employees, partners and communities,” AMD said in a statement to the publication.

What are other companies planning?

It is worth noting that Mercedes, Magna International, OnePlus and AMD are not alone in cancelling their Las Vegas plans. They are joined by a host of companies including Google, Waymo, Lenovo, Microsoft, Intel, T-Mobiles, Amazon, Meta, Twitter, Pinterest, iHeartRadio, Lenovo and GM. Qualcomm, Samsung, Sony Electronics, and HTC on the other hand, are still planning to maintain a limited presence in Las Vegas next month.

  • Published Date: December 30, 2021 9:12 AM IST

