CES 2022: Samsung confirms to host a keynote event at January 4

As per a report by SamMobile, in addition to the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition, Samsung might also showcase MicroLED, MiniLED, and QD-LED TV models at the annual event.

Samsung has announced that it will host a keynote event during the 2022 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show that will kick off on January 4. For the unversed, CES has not been held offline due to the coronavirus pandemic. The South Korean tech giant has revealed that the theme of its keynote will be ‘Together for Tomorrow’. The company has not revealed much about the event, but it is expected that Samsung might unveil its Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE) during the event. Also Read - Samsung unveils an “human-eye-like” ISOCELL GWB image sensor in partnership with China’s Tecno

As per the official Samsung Newsroom, this keynote will be held in Las Vegas on January 4 at 6.30 pm PT (8 am IST on January 5). The livestream of the keynote will be available on Samsung Newsroom and the company’s official YouTube channel. Samsung has announced that Jong-Hee (JH) Han, President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, will deliver the pre-show keynote address at CES 2022. Also Read - Samsung announces merger of mobile and consumer electronics business: Here's what changes

As per a report by SamMobile, in addition to the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition, Samsung might also showcase MicroLED, MiniLED, and QD-LED TV models at the annual event. Samsung is also expected to announce some of its Galaxy S-series smartphones at CES 2022. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series India variants might be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

As per the company blog, “Samsung is set to introduce its multifaceted efforts to contribute to making life on Earth more sustainable, and emphasize the need for everyone to participate in reducing climate change wherever they may be. The company will also be introducing its latest innovative technologies to help users enjoy even more enriched lifestyles based on optimized, customised service for each and every person, along with enhanced experiences of being connected to one another.”

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE expected specifications

Expected to be launched in January 2022 in India and globally, the handset is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset or the Exynos 2100 chipset. Chances are that the Indian variant will be powered by Exynos 2100 processor.
91Mobiles report revealed that the smartphone might be available in Black, White, Purple, and Green colour variants. The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.41-inch 1080p 120Hz AMOLED, 4,500mAh battery, a pair of 12MP cameras – a wide and ultrawide, and an 8MP 3x telephoto camera.

As for the pricing, the smartphone is likely to be launched in two storage variants in European markets. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB of internal storage variant is likely to be priced at €649 (approx Rs 55,200) and the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant might cost you €699 (approx Rs 59,500).

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G’s rumored specs are a 6.41-inch 1080p 120Hz AMOLED, 4,500mAh battery, a pair of 12MP cameras – a wide and ultrawide, and an 8MP 3x telephoto camera.

  • Published Date: December 10, 2021 6:31 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 10, 2021 6:33 PM IST

