CES 2022: TCL showcases multiple new products including AR/VR glasses, laptop, mini LED TVs and more

TCL during its CES 2022 keynote announced a list of new products that it will be releasing in the coming months. Some of the most interesting announcements during the keynote include AR/VR glasses, a new laptop, new smartphones, mini-LED TVs and more. Here we will be taking a close look at everything that TCL showcased during its CES 2022 keynote. Also Read - CES 2022: Acer launches 3 new Chromebooks powered by Intel/Mediatek processors

AR/VR glasses

TCL showcased its Leniao AR and NxtWear Air VR glasses at the event. The TCL Leniao AR glasses will come with features like notifications, media playback, and reminders. These according to the company will allow its users to leave behind their smartphones and roam around performing their daily tasks. Also Read - How metaverse will finally help make sense of smart glasses

Apart from the AR glasses, the company also showcased its NxtWear Air VR glasses, which sport dual 1080p resolution Micro-OLED displays. Users will be able to play media, games and act as a secondary display to PC monitors. These will come with support for detachable glasses for making replacements easier. Also Read - CES 2022: Here are the top weird and wacky gadgets launching in Las Vegas

TCL Book 14 Go

TCL Book 14 Go is the company’s first-ever laptop, which has been designed in the thin and light portable category. The laptop is powered by an unnamed Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and will run Microsoft’s Windows 11 operating system. The new laptop aimed at professionals and students comes with a starting price of $349 (approximately Rs 26,016).

Smartphones

The company showcased eight new smartphones under its TCL 30 series including the TCL 30 XE 5G and the TCL 30V 5G. Rest of the six smartphones will launch next month at a separate event in Barcelona.

5G Router

TCL LinkHub 5G is a new 5G router, which will support up to 256 users and is targeted towards residences, schools and offices.

Mini LED TVs

TCL during the event launched its new series of Mini LED TVs with support for over 1000 local dimming zones and a 144Hz refresh rate. The new Smart TVs also come with support for Google TV, Google Assistant and other smart features. Select models will also include support for Apple AirPlay 2.

Tablet PCs

TCL NxtPaper 10S is a tablet that comes with a paper-like display, which the company claims cuts most of the blue light. It comes with stylus support and is backed by an 8,000mAh battery. Apart from this, the company has also showcased its TCL Tab 8 4G, TCL Tab 10L and TCL TKEE series tablets for kids. The TCL TKEE series tablets will come with features like posture reminders and parental controls.

TCL Game Center

TCL Game Center is a feature that the company will be integrating into its TVs, which will allow gamers to socialise more, use phones as controllers and even for some areas link up with Google Stadia. Apart from these, it will also optimise the TVs for gaming and provide users with a new Game Bar, using which they can make use of features like split-screen mode and more.

Internet of Things

The new TCL Home app was also showcased, which will allow users to control all of their IoT devices and services. The app can be accessed using TCL TVs and smartphones.