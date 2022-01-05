CES 2022: This Mercedes Benz concept car delivers 1,000 km of range on a single charge

Mercedes Benz during its virtual CES 2022 keynote showcased its Vision EQXX concept car, which delivers 1,000 km of range on a single charge. Interestingly, the company has managed to achieve this using the same size battery as the EQS, that too in a smaller sedan. Also, this beats the EQS, becoming the most aerodynamic car in the world with a drag coefficient of 0.17. Also Read - CES 2022: Qualcomm, Microsoft developing custom chip for lightweight AR glasses

While the car currently remains a concept, the company claims that it is very close to being production-ready. During the keynote, it stated that it will have a road-legal version of the car run for 1,000 km to prove the claim.

During the keynote, the company revealed that the Vision EQXX utilises only 10kWh of battery per 100 km. To put this into perspective, its petrol counterpart would manage to deliver 100 km of driving range per litre.

Apart from the concept, the company also showcased new-age technologies and materials it will be using in the future to displace its carbon footprint.

The Vision EQXX concept utilises a new modular EV architecture, which can even be used in an A-Class. With this, the company has managed to keep the weight of the car to just 1,750 kgs. Further adding to the range by 25 km, the Vision EQXX comes with solar panels on its roof. However, to provide this mammoth range, Mercedes Benz did compromise on the performance, with the Vision EQXX only having 201 bhp, thus making it slower than the EQS.

Coming to the internals, the Vision EQXX comes with a new hyper screen, which is a 47.5-inch 8K OLED panel with features like local area dimming, a 3D mapping system and more.

The concept car comes with a lot of sustainable materials like cactus-based leather, bamboo carpets, and synthetic silk as alternatives for real leather and other materials that involve harming the environment or killing animals.