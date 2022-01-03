CES 2022 to close on January 7 amid growing Covid concerns

CES 2022 is getting a day shorter. The Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the organisation that hosts the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 every year has announced that the trade fair will close a day earlier on January 7 amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country. Earlier, CES 2022 was scheduled to commence on January 5 and end on January 8. As per the new schedule, the event will begin on January 5 but end a day earlier on January 7. Also Read - Samsung to showcase Odyssey Neo G8, the world's first 2K 240Hz gaming monitor at CES 2022

CTA said that the decision has been made as an additional safety measure amid the rising number of Omicron cases in the US and elsewhere around the world.

"As the world's most influential technology event, CES is steadfast in its pledge to be the gathering place to showcase products and discuss ideas that will ultimately make our lives better," Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA said announcing the news. "We are shortening the show to three days and have put in place comprehensive health measures for the safety of all attendees and participants," he added.

Notably, while CES 2022 is touting that over 2200 exhibitors are still confirmed to exhibit in-person in Las Vegas later this month, major investors including Google, Waymo, Intel, Meta, GM, Pinterest, iHeartRadio, Amazon, Twitter, Lenovo, T-Mobile, Microsoft, OnePlus, AMD, Magna International among others have cancelled their plans of having in-person presence at CES 2022.

Meanwhile, CTA is taking all the necessary steps in order to make CES 2022 safe for the attendees. The organisation is requiring the attendees to get tested for Covid-19 24 hours prior to boarding their flight for Los Angeles. It is also requiring the attendees to show proof of vaccination for attending the event. In addition to this, the organisation has also asked the attendees to get tested 24 hours prior to arriving at a CES 2022 venue for which it is providing them with complimentary testing kits. Furthermore, CTA has also arranged for international attendees to get the RT-PCR test for Covid-19 done before they travel back to their home destinations.