comscore CES 2022 to close on January 7 amid growing Covid concerns
  • Home
  • News
  • CES 2022 to close on January 7 amid growing Covid concerns
News

CES 2022 to close on January 7 amid growing Covid concerns

News

Earlier CES 2022 was scheduled to take place between January 5 and January 8,

CES 2022

Image: CES/Twitter

CES 2022 is getting a day shorter. The Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the organisation that hosts the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 every year has announced that the trade fair will close a day earlier on January 7 amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country. Earlier, CES 2022 was scheduled to commence on January 5 and end on January 8. As per the new schedule, the event will begin on January 5 but end a day earlier on January 7. Also Read - Samsung to showcase Odyssey Neo G8, the world's first 2K 240Hz gaming monitor at CES 2022

CTA said that the decision has been made as an additional safety measure amid the rising number of Omicron cases in the US and elsewhere around the world. Also Read - CES 2022: Mercedes, OnePlus scrap Las Vegas plans amid rising Covid cases

“As the world’s most influential technology event, CES is steadfast in its pledge to be the gathering place to showcase products and discuss ideas that will ultimately make our lives better,” Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA said announcing the news. “We are shortening the show to three days and have put in place comprehensive health measures for the safety of all attendees and participants,” he added. Also Read - Top foldable phones likely to launch in 2022

Notably, while CES 2022 is touting that over 2200 exhibitors are still confirmed to exhibit in-person in Las Vegas later this month, major investors including Google, Waymo, Intel, Meta, GM, Pinterest, iHeartRadio, Amazon, Twitter, Lenovo, T-Mobile, Microsoft, OnePlus, AMD, Magna International among others have cancelled their plans of having in-person presence at CES 2022.

Meanwhile, CTA is taking all the necessary steps in order to make CES 2022 safe for the attendees. The organisation is requiring the attendees to get tested for Covid-19 24 hours prior to boarding their flight for Los Angeles. It is also requiring the attendees to show proof of vaccination for attending the event. In addition to this, the organisation has also asked the attendees to get tested 24 hours prior to arriving at a CES 2022 venue for which it is providing them with complimentary testing kits. Furthermore, CTA has also arranged for international attendees to get the RT-PCR test for Covid-19 done before they travel back to their home destinations.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 3, 2022 9:55 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

CES 2022 to close on January 7 amid growing Covid concerns
News
CES 2022 to close on January 7 amid growing Covid concerns
WhatsApp bans over 17 lakh Indian accounts: What to do if yours gets banned too

Apps

WhatsApp bans over 17 lakh Indian accounts: What to do if yours gets banned too

How to automatically delete unwanted emails: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to automatically delete unwanted emails: Follow these simple steps

Blackberry stops support for its classic smartphones: Check if your smartphone is one of them

News

Blackberry stops support for its classic smartphones: Check if your smartphone is one of them

Noise ColorFit Caliber Smartwatch launched in India with 60 sports modes: Check price, specifications, features

Wearables

Noise ColorFit Caliber Smartwatch launched in India with 60 sports modes: Check price, specifications, features

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

CES 2022 to close on January 7 amid growing Covid concerns

WhatsApp bans over 17 lakh Indian accounts: What to do if yours gets banned too

Samsung to showcase Odyssey Neo G8, the world's first 2K 240Hz gaming monitor at CES 2022

How to automatically delete unwanted emails: Follow these simple steps

Blackberry stops support for its classic smartphones: Check if your smartphone is one of them

Most Popular and Downloaded apps of 2021

New Year s Eve restrictions: How to celebrate the coming of 2022 with friends virtually

EV's that we saw in 2021 and Ev's that we'll see in 2022

Ola S1 Pro customers suffer a harrowing experience

Ola, Uber rides to online food delivery: New GST rule to bring these changes from Jan 1

Related Topics

Related Stories

CES 2022 to close on January 7 amid growing Covid concerns

News

CES 2022 to close on January 7 amid growing Covid concerns
Samsung to showcase Odyssey Neo G8, the world's first 2K 240Hz gaming monitor at CES 2022

News

Samsung to showcase Odyssey Neo G8, the world's first 2K 240Hz gaming monitor at CES 2022
New Year 2022 resolution is to be fitter? 5 apps that will help you start the fitness journey

Apps

New Year 2022 resolution is to be fitter? 5 apps that will help you start the fitness journey
Mercedes, OnePlus scrap CES 2022 plans amid rising Covid cases

News

Mercedes, OnePlus scrap CES 2022 plans amid rising Covid cases
CES 2022 Omicron threat: From Google to Meta, here are all the top tech brands that are opting out

News

CES 2022 Omicron threat: From Google to Meta, here are all the top tech brands that are opting out

हिंदी समाचार

इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन और ICWA के ट्विटर अकाउंट हुए हैक, जानिए क्या है Elon Musk कनेक्शन

Covid-19 Vaccine for Children: बच्चों के वैक्सीनेशन के लिए इस तरह करें रजिस्ट्रेशन, बहुत आसान है तरीका

Samsung Galaxy A12 की कीमत हुई कम, अब इतने में खरीद सकते हैं आप

Free Fire Redeem Code Update Jan 2: आज फ्री मिलेंगे एक से बढ़कर एक रिवॉर्ड, जानें कैसे करना है रिडीम

फ्री फायर में इस धांसू गन और पैन स्किन को फ्री पाने का आज है आखिरी मौका

Latest Videos

Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India

Features

Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India
Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022

Features

Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022
Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video

News

Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video
VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review

News

VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review

News

CES 2022 to close on January 7 amid growing Covid concerns
News
CES 2022 to close on January 7 amid growing Covid concerns
WhatsApp bans over 17 lakh Indian accounts: What to do if yours gets banned too

Apps

WhatsApp bans over 17 lakh Indian accounts: What to do if yours gets banned too
Samsung to showcase Odyssey Neo G8, the world's first 2K 240Hz gaming monitor at CES 2022

News

Samsung to showcase Odyssey Neo G8, the world's first 2K 240Hz gaming monitor at CES 2022
How to automatically delete unwanted emails: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to automatically delete unwanted emails: Follow these simple steps
Blackberry stops support for its classic smartphones: Check if your smartphone is one of them

News

Blackberry stops support for its classic smartphones: Check if your smartphone is one of them

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers